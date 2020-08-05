Zon, zee en idyllisch strand: 5 van de mooiste verborgen parels in Europa om bij weg te dromen
Het Verenigd Koninkrijk
Elk jaar gaat de Britse krant The Sunday Times op zoek naar de vijftig mooiste stranden in eigen land. En dit keer gaat een schattig strandje in het Noordoosten van Engeland met de kroon lopen: Runswick Bay, in het graafschap North Yorkshire, tussen de grotere vissersdorpen Staithes en Whitby. De baai komt “close to perfection”, schrijft The Sunday Times: hij is omgeven door charmante cottages met rode daken, groene kliffen en romantische bloemenvelden. Het erg brede strand is er zelden drukbevolkt, nodigt uit tot zonnen of lange wandelingen en ligt vol fossielen: leuk voor een zoektochtje met de kids.
Frankrijk
Reis- en cultuurmagazine Time Out tipt de baai van Calanque d’En Vau in Marseille, Zuid-Frankrijk als de “ultieme romantische getaway”. Het strand maakt deel uit van het Parc National des Calanques, een twintig kilometer lang massief van prachtige kalkstenen rotsformaties dat van Marseille tot Cassis loopt. Je vindt er het ene na het andere tussen hoge kliffen verborgen baaitje en de geïsoleerde Calanque d’En Vau is volgens vele de meest magische. Misschien omdat je een lastige berg moet afdalen om er te geraken (een paar stevige wandelschoenen is aangeraden!), maar dat maakt de frisse duik in het water en de picknick op het strand daarna dubbel zo heerlijk.
Spanje
Een strand dat ook een wondermooi, puur stukje natuur is: win-win noemen we dat. Het Playa de Mónsul, in het Zuiden van Spanje bij Almería, trok eerder al de aandacht van regisseur Steven Spielberg, die het als decor gebruikte voor enkele slotscènes van ‘Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade’. We begrijpen waarom: het vulkanische strand is omringd met ruige pieken van de bergketen Sierra del Cabo de Gata, rotsformaties van gestold lava en het ongerepte groen van het Cabo de Gata-natuurpark. Omdat het strand in een natuurpark ligt, zijn auto’s ook niet toegelaten: die laat je achter op een parking op zo’n vier kilometer wandelen. Het maakt de baai wel relatief rustig: op de 400 meter lange strook superfijn zand vind je geheid een plekje, eventueel in de frisse schaduw van de rotsen.
Portugal
Dat de Portugese Algarvestreek in het Zuiden van het land barst van de mooie stranden, hoeven we je waarschijnlijk niet meer te vertellen. Welke parel dan echt de moeite is – en liefst niet te drukbezocht? Volgens het Amerikaanse Condé Nast Traveller is dat het idyllische Praia do Carvalho. “Kliffen van zandsteen flankeren het gouden strand en de zee lijkt een saffieren scherf die ertussenin zit”, schrijft het reismagazine. Je betreedt het strand via een tunnel in een rots, de treden zijn gewoon zo in het zandsteen gekapt. Zulke tunnels en grotten vind je overal langs het strand, perfect voor een avontuurlijk en adembenemend wandelingetje tussen het zonnen door. Kom bij voorkeur bij laagtij, wanneer er veel plaats is op het strand. Bij hoogtij kan je dan wel weer aanschouwen hoe de zee op spectaculaire wijze de grotten vult en op de kliffen slaat.
Italië
Na alle pizza’s, gelato’s en pasta’s nog tijd om een Italiaans strand te ontdekken? Neem de veerboot naar Zuid-Sicilië en trek richting de Scala dei Turchi, daar tref je een waar natuurfenomeen om ‘u’ en vooral ‘wauw' tegen te zeggen. In de baai ligt een grote, bijna maagdelijk witte klif, door de wind in de vorm van reuzegrote trappen geboetseerd (‘Scala dei Turchi’ betekent ook ‘trappen van de Turken’). Van ver lijkt het een gletsjer, dichtbij merk je dat je op kalksteen staat. De klif staat prachtig op foto’s en is geschikt voor een rustige beklimming. Zonnen kan gerust op de stenen ‘trappen’, voor een zachtere ondergrond (en een fantastisch uitzicht) kan je je ook naar de stranden aan weerszijden van de imposante Scala begeven. Onbekend is dit natuurwonder natuurlijk niet meer, dus verwacht niet dat je hier alleen zal zijn. Wil je toch een rustig tripje, ga dan tussen oktober en mei en tegen de avond.
Reacties