Zo ziet comfortfood er over de hele wereld uit Margo Verhasselt

17 februari 2019

13u04

Bron: Huffingtonpost 0 Vrije tijd Comfort food is als een knuffel voor je smaakpapillen. Wanneer alles even tegenzit dan kan een goede portie zout, vet of suiker exact zijn wat je nodig hebt. Maar het is niet omdat we in België steevast voor frietjes van de frituur kiezen dat ze dat in andere landen ook doen. Een overzicht van de favorieten.

Canada: poutine

Frietjes met kaas en vleessaus, ofwel: poutine. Er zijn in Canada zoveel zaken die de snack serveren dat het haast moeilijk te geloven is dat de lekkernij pas populair werd in 1950. In de Franstalige provincie Québec wordt poutine gezien als het nationale gerecht.

Colombia: arepa met kaas

Arepa’s zijn een typisch Colombiaans ontbijt maar ze worden ook vaak gegeten als calorierijke snack in de namiddag. De maïsrijke smaak is subliem op zich, maar kan ook perfect gecombineerd worden met kaas of andere ingrediënten.

Iran: ash-e-reshteh

Heel wat comfortfood-gerechtjes bestaan vooral uit veel vet, suiker of koolhydraten. Maar in Iran mag het een tikkeltje gezonder. Ash-e-reshteh is een groentesoep die aangedikt wordt met bloem, bonen en zure room.

Polen: leniwe

Ondertussen kent bijna iedereen de Poolse pierogi wel, de ravioli-achtige deegwaren gevuld met kaas of vlees die geserveerd worden met zure room of gesmolten boter. Maar voor zij die naar een grotere guilty pleasure op zoek zijn is leniwe perfect. Kwarkkaas wordt gemengd in de pasta zelf waardoor de dumpling heel zacht en zoet blijft.

Marokko: pastilla

Als er echt een wedstrijd zou zijn voor de grootste comfortfood, dan zou Marokko een streepje voor hebben met pastilla, een hartige taart. De delicatesse wordt meestal gemaakt met vlees maar wordt soms ook geserveerd met vis of kip.