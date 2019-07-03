Zo maak je de beste reisfoto volgens Instagrammers Margo Verhasselt

03 juli 2019

08u10

Bron: HuffingtonPost 0 Vrije tijd Mooie reisfoto’s maken kan een hele klus zijn. Soms zit het licht niet mee, soms is het moeilijk om alles goed in beeld te krijgen en soms lopen er een heleboel andere toeristen door je beeld. Tips nodig? Enkele bekende reisbloggers helpen je bijbenen.

De reisfotografen van Tiny Atlas Quarterly geven hun beste tips om in je achterhoofd te houden wanneer je de wijde wereld intrekt, of wanneer je gewoon de deur uitstapt.

1. Zonsopgang

“Neem je foto’s bij zonsopgang, ik kan het echt niet genoeg aanraden. Telkens ik de moeite doe om foto’s te maken wanneer de zon juist opkomt, krijg ik de kans om de drukste plaatsen alleen te ontdekken. Beeld je maar eens in dat je bijna alleen voor de Eiffel toren of Spaanse Trappen staat”, stipt Theodora Melnik aan.

2. Trek er alleen op uit

“Als je op een open plaats bent en heel wat mensen in een shot wil krijgen, blijf dan wat achter op de groep. Bekijk het als een interval training, maar dan met foto’s. Je loopt wat achter in de race, maar krijgt wel de mooiste kiekjes”, verklapt Diana Zalucky.

3. Vergeet de andere kant niet

“Wanneer je op vakantie naar het strand gaat tijdens een zonsondergang, dan heeft iedereen zijn gsm naar de zee gericht. Uiteraard, die rode bal die in het water verdwijnt, is prachtig en de moeite waard om op beeld vast te leggen, maar vergeet niet om eens rond te draaien en foto’s te nemen van wat er rondom je gebeurt. Of het nu je hotel of vrienden zijn, zij hebben nu het mooiste licht op hen”, zegt Tyson Wheatley.

4. Focus op details

“Het is logisch dat je een selfie wil nemen wanneer je een bekend monument bezoekt, gewoon als souvenir. Maar vergeet niet om op zoek te gaan naar andere dingen. Fotografeer de kleine dingen die we uit het oog verliezen rondom grote bekende monumenten, momenten die de herinnering levendig houden en de plaats doen spreken in plaats dat je dezelfde foto’s neemt als iedere andere toerist”, stipt Elke Frotscher aan.

