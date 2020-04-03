Zin in een e-peritief? Deze bars leveren cocktails aan huis Liesbeth De Corte

17u11 2 Vrije tijd Dit weekend kunnen we genieten van stralend lenteweer. Het ideale moment voor een glaasje alcohol, weliswaar in de veilige omgeving van je tuin, terras of woonkamer. Mag het voor jou wat meer zijn? Laat dan een cocktail - bereid door een topbarman - aan huis leveren.

Cocktailtje, iemand? Nu verschillende cocktailbars de deuren hebben moeten sluiten, leveren ze drankjes aan huis. Kijk maar naar Ben Belmans en Dieter Van Roy. Dit duo heeft twee zaken in Antwerpen onder de naam Belroy’s, en sinds kort kan je bij hen ook online een Lazy Red Cheeks of een Zombie bestellen. Mag het alcoholvrij zijn? Dan zit je goed met de Virgin Ipanema. Prijzen beginnen vanaf 8 euro per glas.

Jammer genoeg komt de fietskoerier de cocktails niet voor je voordeur mixen. Elke dag bereiden de bartenders enkele drankjes, die vervolgens vacuüm verpakt worden in een plastiek etui. Jij moet enkel dat zakje openknippen, de inhoud in een glas kieperen en afwerken met ijs. Rietje erin en de cocktail is klaar.

Naast Belroy’s zijn er nog een aantal gelijkaardige initiatieven. Cocktailmakers Hannah Van Ongevalle, Jurgen Nobels, Hannes Desmedt en Lou Claessens sloegen de handen in elkaar en lanceerden Cocktail Maison. Voor 20 euro kan je bij hen een pakket bestellen van twee cocktails, een cocktail en een mocktail, of twee mocktails. Gewoon online je bestelling doorgeven, that’s it.

Woon je in Brugge en heb je zin in een e-peritief? Dan kan je terecht bij de bar Groot Vlaenderen. Hierbij geef je simpelweg de bestelling door via Deliveroo en wordt het drankje bij je thuis geleverd in een plastiek hoes. Mensen die hun bestelling zelf willen afhalen, kunnen een berichtje sturen via Facebook en Instagram of via e-mail naar info@grootvlaenderen.be. Prijzen starten aan 9 euro per glas.