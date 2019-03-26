Yes! Minnie Mouse heeft nu ook haar eigen Instagrampagina

Valérie Wauters

26 maart 2019

09u57 0 Vrije tijd Een kleine stap voor Instagram, een grote stap voor het knaagdierdom. ’s Werelds bekendste vrouwelijke muis heeft sinds kort haar eigen Instagrampagina. Minnie Mouse maakte gisteren haar account op de sociale netwerksite aan, en dat ging niet onopgemerkt voorbij.

In minder dan een dag wist Minnie maar liefst 65.0000 volgers te verzamelen, een getal dat uur na uur steeds verder de hoogte in gaat. Niet geheel onverwacht, als je weet hoe immens populair het tekenfilmfiguurtje van Walt Disney is.

Dat Minnie net nu een account aanmaakte op de sociale netwerksite is niet echt verrassend. De gestrikte muis viert dit jaar -net als partner in crime Mickey- immers haar 90ste verjaardag. Dat ze er nog behoorlijk goed uitziet voor een 90-jarige bewees Minnie door meteen negen foto’s de wereld in te sturen.

Bovendien bewees Minnie meteen dat ze een echte Instagram pro is door bovenaan haar pagina meteen ook enkele permanente stories vast te pinnen. Verrassend daarbij is dat Minnie naast de voor de hand liggende categorieën als beste vrienden, outfits en Mickey ook een categorie heeft vol tips om zorg te dragen voor jezelf. De ideale manier om het goede voorbeeld te stellen, als je ‘t ons vraagt!