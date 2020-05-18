Wordt botanisch stoepkrijten een nieuwe trend? margo verhasselt

18 mei 2020

15u56 1 Vrije tijd Stoepkrijten is door de coronacrisis opnieuw erg hot. Maar gewoon je naam tekenen is vandaag de dag niet meer genoeg. Mensen maken heuse Stoepkrijten is door de coronacrisis opnieuw erg hot. Maar gewoon je naam tekenen is vandaag de dag niet meer genoeg. Mensen maken heuse kunstwerkjes van hun krijttekeningen. In Frankrijk ontstond er zelfs een trend: botanisch stoepkrijten of simpelweg: plantjes van een naam voorzien.

Het concept is simpel: je trekt met een stuk krijt de straat op en benoemt de plantjes die je ziet. De trend is ontstaan in Frankrijk, maar wordt ook steeds populairder in de rest van Europa. Hiermee wordt het belang van de plantjes benadrukt, want die zorgen niet alleen voor wat groen in de stad, ze dragen ook bij tot een goed ecosysteem. Zonder de plantjes kan regenwater niet goed weglopen en vinden insecten geen eten. Daarnaast geven ze ons verkoeling tijdens hete zomers.

De Hortus Leiden-afdeling van de universiteit van Leiden doet onderzoek naar de plantjes en vraagt om zoveel mogelijk plantjes te zoeken. Maak een foto van je vondst en plaats ze op sociale media met de tags: #stoepplantjes, #morethanweeds en #botanicalchalking.