Wijntripjes en andere trends die deze zomer gigantisch gaan worden NA

06 juni 2019

14u14

Bron: PureWow 0 Vrije tijd Qua mode kwam je Qua mode kwam je hier al te weten dat bamboe, ruches en slangenprints het straatbeeld zullen kleuren, maar ook deze 4 andere trends zal je deze zomer overal terugzien.

Badkuipselfies

De nieuwste Instagramtrend? Badkuipselfies. Ja je leest het goed, poseren in een lege badkuip, het liefst een marmeren, terwijl je een over-the-top outfit draagt, is dé nieuwste trend op sociale media. Benieuwd hoe zo’n kiekje eruit ziet? Onder andere zangeres Celine Dion en de Britse actrice Lily Collins waagden zich al aan een bathtubchallenge.

Disney, Disney en nog eens Disney

Toy Story 4, de nieuwe ‘The Lion King’, The Lion King and Jungle Festival van 29 juni tot 22 september, de lancering van sciencefiction-fantasyavontuur Artemis Fowl, de opening van het The Stars Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-park in Californië ... deze zomer is er geen ontkomen aan de Disneygekte.

Instagramgedichten

Na de overvloed aan pokébowls en vakantiekiekjes, lijken nu steeds meer Instadichters op te duiken in je feed. Van haiku’s tot limericks, gedichten zijn hot en happening op Instagram. Dat bewijzen onder andere Atticus en Rupu Kaur, met respectievelijk 1 miljoen en meer dan 3 miljoen volgers.

Wijntoerisme

De laatste, maar leukste trend voor deze zomer? Dat zijn zonder twijfel de wijntripjes die in de lift zitten. Denk aan een heerlijke wijntour in Lissabon, het sippen van een mousserende wijn in het noorden van Italië of genieten van heerlijk glaasje in de Champagnestreek.