Veilig en toch met gezelschap tafelen? Restaurant zet panda’s op stoelen Margo Verhasselt

20 mei 2020

08u05 4 Vrije tijd Heel wat mensen vinden alleen eten niet leuk. Ongemakkelijk aan een tafeltje zitten zonder iemand om mee te kunnen praten? Daar bedanken velen vriendelijk voor. En dat weten ze ook in het Vietnamees restaurant Maison Saigon in Thailand. Zij doen dan ook een beroep op pluchen panda’s om hun gasten in tijden van corona gezelschap (en veilig) te houden.

Het concept is simpel: schattige teddybeer panda’s maken het zichzelf gemakkelijk op de stoelen waar bezoekers (door de coronamaatregelen) niet mogen zitten. Een simpele manier om een plaats aan te duiden én mensen niet alleen aan tafel te laten zitten. Het is sinds kort terug toegelaten om op restaurant te gaan eten in Thailand, maar veel mensen blijven nog thuis. Om de lege plaatsen op te vullen én aan social distancing te doen, zetten ze in dit restaurant panda’s aan tafel.

De tekst gaat verder onder de foto.

Hetzelfde idee wordt al eventjes toegepast in het Moomin Cafe in Tokio, waar gasten een gigantische ‘Moomin’ aan tafel krijgen. De eigenaar van Maison Saigon zat met de handen in het haar toen de zaak opnieuw mocht openen en kwam met deze ludieke oplossing.