Van pindanoot tot peper: deze grappige gehaakte hoedjes zijn en hit op Instagram Margo Verhasselt

02 juli 2019

11u57

Bron: Metro 2 Vrije tijd Instagram wordt overspoeld door geweldige accounts: van reisbloggers tot pagina’s vol outfit inspiratie, er is voor ieder wat wils. Maar een artiest uit Melbourne, Australië, gooit het over een andere boeg. Phil Ferguson krijgt heel wat aandacht dankzij zijn gehaakte kunstwerkjes.

Het begon voor de 26-jarige allemaal als een hobby op de universiteit. “Ik begon vijf jaar geleden met mijn Instagramaccount”, vertelt hij aan Metro UK. “Ik had het idee om hoedjes te haken in de vorm van eten en daarmee op te treden, ik was op dat moment net verhuisd van Melbourne naar Perth, dus kende daar nog niet zoveel mensen. Ik kreeg het idee dat als ik foto’s van mijn hoeden op Instagram zou zetten, ik daarmee nieuwe vrienden zou maken in de nieuwe stad.”

De hoeden maken is een gemakkelijke taak voor Phil. Hij maakte al hoofddeksels in de vorm van een gigantische pindanoot, een aardbei, een worst en een nogal indrukwekkende pretzel. “Soms gaat het maken van de outfits enorm snel en soms duurt het veel langer dan ik verwacht had”, zegt Phil. Zijn opvallende creaties trokken de aandacht al van 130.000 volgers op Instagram.