Van Italië tot de Caraïben: dit zijn de favoriete vakantieoorden van celebs Margo Verhasselt

01 augustus 2019

15u15

Bron: WhoWhatWear 0 Vrije tijd Ah, celebrities, we zouden liegen mochten we zeggen dat we ze stiekem niet af en toe verafschuwden met hun stralende looks en luxueus ogende leventjes. Ik weet niet hoe het met u zit, maar wanneer ik door hun Instagrams vol glitter en glamour scrol, krijg ik spontaan FOMO en zou ik willen dat ik in een valies paste. Maar helaas. Nog op zoek naar wat reisinspiratie? We spieken even bij de sterren.

Amangiri, Utah

Heel wat van Aman’s resorts belanden bovenaan het lijstje van ‘s werelds beste hotels, maar een van de meest geliefde van alle beroemdheden is zonder twijfel het Amangiri vakantiecomplex in Utah. Onder andere topmodellen Emily Ratajkowski en Rosie Huntington-Whiteley zijn fan van het resort dat helemaal ingericht werd om het woestijnlandschap in de verf te zetten.

Prijs per nacht vanaf € 1.750 .

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes

Wanneer Hollywood afzakt naar het Filmfestival van Cannes dan is het Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in een mum van tijd volzet. Maar gedurende het hele jaar doet het hotel het bijzonder goed bij beroemdheden. Het is dan ook een plaatje binnenin en bevindt zich op een prachtige locatie, wat heeft een mens nog meer nodig?

Prijs op aanvraag.

Le Sirenuse, Positano

Geen lijstje met droombestemmingen zou volledig zijn zonder het Italiaanse Le Sirenuse in Positano. De Amerikaanse actrice Laura Harrier verbleef er onlangs nog en maakte zowat iedereen met een gsm jaloers met haar vrolijke kiekjes.

Prijs op aanvraag.

Belmond Cap Juluca, Anguilla

Actrice en activiste Yara Shahidi trok dan weer naar extreem tropische oorden om even te bekomen van haar studentenleven. Ze liet zichzelf in de watten leggen in the Belmond Cap Juluca resort op het Caraïbische eiland Anguilla.

Vanaf € 807 per nacht.

Hôtel Le Bristol, Parijs

Van Parijs wordt wel eens gezegd dat het de chicste stad in de wereld is. Le Bristol zou dan weer het chicste hotel van de stad zijn. Meer overtuiging nodig? Stijlicoon Olivia Palermo keert steevast terug naar dit hotel wanneer ze in de stad van de liefde overnacht.

Voor een overnachting in Le Bristol betaal je zo’n € 1.050.