Van het Grand Palais in Parijs tot het stadspark in Boedapest: de meest unieke schaatsbanen wereldwijd TVM

19 november 2019

10u37 0 Vrije tijd In december 2019 opent onder de indrukwekkend glazen koepel van het Grand Palais in Parijs een schaatsbaan met een oppervlakte van maar liefst 2.700 vierkante meter. Een beetje verderop kun je ook op het dak van Galeries Lafayette schaatsen en zo zijn er nog wel een aantal indrukwekkende locaties te vinden. We maakten een overzicht.

1. Tower of London Ice Rink - Londen

Het iconische gebouwencomplex - in de volksmond de ‘Tower’ genoemd - in de Britse hoofdstad bevindt zich vlak aan de rivier de Theems en aan het (nog) drukkere de Tower Bridge. Naar goede gewoonte opent elke winter op de binnenkoer een schaatsbaan met bijhorende bar waar je een glaasje glühwein of een warme chocomelk kan drinken.

Nog tot 5 januari. Tickets kosten omgerekend tussen € 18,98 en € 20,74. Meer info: toweroflondonicerink.co.uk.

2. Galeries Lafayette - Parijs

Tot de winter van 2018 kon je op de eerste verdieping van de Eiffeltoren schaatsen, maar door renovatiewerken is dat dit jaar helaas niet mogelijk. Gelukkig opent binnenkort een schaatsbaan op het dak van het bekende shoppingcenter Galeries Lafayette waar je uitzicht heb op de Eiffeltoren. De toegang is bovendien gratis, al zal dat wellicht wel wachtrijen opleveren.

Van 20 november tot 31 december. Meer info: galerieslafayette.com.

3. Városligeti Műjégpálya - Boedapest

Elk jaar wordt de vijver in het stadspark van Boedapest getransformeerd tot de grootste schaatsbaan (maar liefst 12.000 vierkante meter) van Europa. Városligeti Műjégpálya is een van de oudste in zijn soort en opende voor het eerst in 1870. Het uitzicht op het indrukwekkende Vajdahunyad kasteel krijg je er gratis en voor niks bij.

Tot 31 december, tickets kosten omgerekend € 4,50. Meer info: mujegpalya.hu.

4. Rideau Canal Skateway - Ottawa

Een tikje verder weg van huis, maar daarom niet minder de moeite is de Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa, de Canadese hoofdstad. De lokale schaatsbaan daar strekt zich uit over 7 kilometer en neemt je mee langs talloze historische gebouwen zoals de Canadese parlementsgebouwen. Onderweg zijn er 5 stops waar je iets kan eten of drinken. Het is tevens de langste schaatsbaan ter wereld en het kanaal waar je op schaatst is beschermd door Unesco.

Exacte openingsdata zijn nog niet bekend en zijn afhankelijk van het weer. Meer info: ncc-ccn.gc.ca.

5. Wiener Eistraum - Wenen

Met zicht op het stadhuis, de universiteit en een deel van het parlement van Wenen kun je ook fijn op het Rathausplatz (een plein) gaan schaatsen. Dankzij de ligging heeft het wat weg van de schaatsbaan op de grote markt in Brussel.

Nog tot 1 maart. Tickets kosten omgerekend € 7,20. Meer info: wienereistraum.com.

6. Grand Palais - Parijs

Zoals in de intro gezegd, kun je ook in het Grand Palais gaan schaatsen dit jaar. Aangezien het museum hierna grondig gerenoveerd wordt, is het voorlopig ook je laatste kans om onder het historische glazen dak te schaatsen. ‘s Avonds verandert de baan in een (schaats)club en kun je met een cocktail in je hand over het ijs voortbewegen. Al is dat wel op eigen risico. Het is bovendien de grootste indoor piste ter wereld.

Van 13 december tot 8 januari. Tickets kosten tussen de € 20 en € 29. Meer info: legrandpalaisdesglaces.com.

7. Somerset House - Londen

Dik 20 jaar geleden werd voor het eerst een schaatsbaan opgesteld op de binnenkoer van Somerset House in Londen. Ondertussen is het een vaste waarde geworden voor schaatsliefhebbers wereldwijd. Ook hier worden ‘s avonds feestjes georganiseerd en op 7 december kun je zelfs voor het eerst de hele nacht doorschaatsen.

Nog tot 12 januari, tickets kosten omgerekend € 13. Meer info: somersethouse.org.uk.