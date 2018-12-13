Van goud tot natuurlijke materialen: dit zijn dé kersttrends voor 2018 Nele Annemans

13 december 2018

Is jouw huis nog niet helemaal Christmasproof en ben je dus nog op zoek naar de ideale kerstversiering of de perfecte boom? Bol.com onderzocht wat dé kersttrends zijn voor dit najaar.

Gouden kerst

Met een gouden kerst zit je dit jaar helemaal goed. Gouden kerststerren, sfeerlicht en een kersttafel gedekt met goud bestek. De plastic gouden kerstballen zijn tot nu toe het best verkochte artikel voor komende kerst. En bij goud blijft het niet, want meer dan ooit wordt het gecombineerd met andere tinten zoals oker, zilver en metallic. Dit creëert een klassieke, stijlvolle uitstraling.

Natuurlijke materialen

Fan van natuurlijke, warme kleuren? Een van de kersttrends dit jaar zijn natuurlijke materialen, zoals hout, touw, vachtjes, fake fur, wol, bamboe en accenten van dennentakken. Onder het mom van ‘less is more’ zien we kleine kerstbomen van hout, houten rendieren en placemats van bamboe. Vooral de steigerhouten kerstboom verkoopt als zoete broodjes. Wie het goed doet, kan zijn decoratie in die stijl zelfs de hele winter laten staan.

Echte kerstboom in alle maten

Bol.com merkt dat er steeds meer vraag is naar een échte naaldboom voor kerst. Vooral de Nordmann-kerstbomen zijn razend populair. Geen idee hoe je aan je zoektocht naar de perfecte kerstboom moet beginnen? Hier vind je al onze beste tips én hoe je hem langer mooi kan houden.