Van baby Yoda tot Forky: Disney organiseert streetarttour door België Roxanne Wellens

15 september 2020

12u26 1 Vrije tijd Dinseyfans, hou je hart vast, want Disney maakte een nationaal streetartparcours ter ere van de lancering van hun steamingdienst Dinsey+. Het bekende bedrijf vroeg Belgische straatartiesten om vijf grote steden van ons land een magische touch te geven. Schrik niet, als je straks een reusachtige baby Yoda op de zijgevel van een huis ziet staan.

Vijf getalenteerde kunstenaars streken hun verfkwasten door Gent, Antwerpen, Brussel, Charleroi en Luik. Hun muze? De entertainmentmerken die je vanaf vandaag kan vinden op de Disney+: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars en National Geographic.

Op het Leopoldplein in Antwerpen kom je een kunstwerk van ‘The Mandalorian’ tegen, Disney’s nieuwste serie die zich afspeelt in het Star Wars-universum, gemaakt door Toon Van Ishoven.

(Lees verder onder de foto).

Een garagepoort op de Brusselse Nieuwe Graanmarkt werd door Cee Pil omgetoverd tot een herkenbaar beeld. De eenvoudige Mickey Mouse-contouren vertegenwoordigen ‘Disney Imagineering Story’, een zes uur durend verhaal dat je meeneemt achter de schermen van Disney.

(Lees verder onder de foto).

In de Sint-Pietersnieuwstraat in Gent kan je het werk van Kitsune Jolene bewonderen, die zich liet inspireren door ‘The Marvel Hero Project’, een documentairereeks waarin de streamingdienst verschillende jonge helden in de kijker zet, die stuk voor stuk een positieve verandering in hun gemeenschap teweeg brachten.

(Lees verder onder de foto).

Deze mysterieuze onderwaterwereld in Luik werd gecreëerd door Whoups. Zij mocht National Geographic vertalen naar beeld, en koos de zee, omdat zo’n groot deel van onze mooie planeet uit water bestaat.

(Lees verder onder de foto).

In Charleroi kan je gaan kijken naar de Forky-muurschildering van de artiest Smok. Ook deze schildering vindt zijn oorsprong in een nieuwe Disney+ serie (hoezo, goede marketing?). In ‘Forky Asks A Question’ stelt Forky, een tot speelgoed omgetoverde vork uit Toy Story, zich belangrijke levensvragen.