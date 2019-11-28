Trend: met de bilnaad bloot in de zon mv

28 november 2019

09u03 10 Vrije tijd De nieuwste trend waar influencers op Instagram spontaan voor zwichten? Perineum sunning, of simpelweg: bilnaad zonnen. Maar waarom willen mensen plots de zon voelen waar die normaal niet hoort te schijnen?

“Wanneer je bilnaad 30 seconden in de zon komt, dan krijg je meer energie dan wanneer je een volledige dag met je kleren aan in de zon paradeert”, het zijn de woorden van influencer Ra of Earth. De video waarin hij het concept uitlegt, haalde in een mum van tijd meer dan 37.000 likes. Hij is dus duidelijk niet de enige die graag eens met de billen in de zon loopt, want heel wat influencers genieten van de warme stralen aan de bilnaad. “30 seconden van direct zonlicht aan je anale opening bezorgt je hetzelfde gevoel als een volledige dag rondlopen in de zon”, schrijft ook influencer Troy Casey.

Zelfs tot in Hollywood zijn ze fan van de - ietwat vreemde - trend. Zo gaf “Big Little Lies”-actrice Shailene Woodley, gekend voor haar alternatieve levensstijl, al toe dat ze aan een eigen versie van perineum sunning doet. “Ik vind het leuk om mijn vagina soms wat vitamine D te gunnen”, vertelde ze aan Into The Gloss in 2014. “Ik had een artikel gelezen over infecties en andere genitale problemen. Er stond in het stuk dat er niets beter is dan een beetje vitamine D. Voel je je leeg? Ga dan een uurtje in de zon zitten en achteraf voel je hoeveel energie je hierdoor krijgt. Of als je op een plaats woont met strenge winters, dan kan het voordelig zijn om je benen te spreiden voor wat zonneschijn.”

Benieuwd naar de trend? We verzamelden enkele kiekjes.

