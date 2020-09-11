Tot dinsdag even terug zomer: hier kan jij ‘m het best beleven
1. Picknicken bij Brouwerij De Koninck
Zin in een heerlijke picknick in het park? Bij Stadsbrouwerij De Koninck in Antwerpen kan je een mand gevuld met onder andere bier, brood, charcuterie en kaas afhalen. Ook aan borden en bestek werd gedacht. Wanneer je je mand na de picknick terugbrengt, krijg je een ambachtelijk ijsje als dessert. Bon appétit!
Info: www.dekoninck.be
2. Een plons nemen in Zwemvijver Boekenberg in Deurne
In het Boekenbergpark in Deurne vind je de grootste ecologische zwemvijver van Europa. Planten zuiveren de vijver op een natuurlijke manier en het water bevat dus geen chemicaliën. Er is een vijver om baantjes te trekken en een speelbad voor de allerkleinsten, en dat allemaal in een prachtige omgeving aan de rand van ‘t Stad!
Info: www.antwerpen.be
3. Kamperen in iemands achtertuin
Bij Campspace kan je kampeerplekken boeken bij particulieren en charmante minicampings. Geef de gewenste datum in, selecteer een kampeerstijl - ga jij voor laidback en luxe of voor actief en avontuurlijk? -, kies je bestemming en boeken maar!
Info: www.campspace.com
4. Een blotevoetenpad verkennen in Zutendaal
Het oudste én langste blotevoetenpad van ons land? Dat vind je aan de Lieteberg in het Limburgse Zutendaal, een van de toegangspoorten tot het Nationaal Park Hoge Kempen. Hier loop je drie kilometer lang over hout, stenen, boomsnippers, gras, leem én door het water. Een aanrader voor jong en oud!
Info: www.lieteberg.be
5. Een terrasje doen (natuurlijk!)
Bij BK6 in Kortrijk
In de tuin van het voormalige Broelmuseum in Kortrijk vind je sinds dit voorjaar BK6, een café waar je terecht kan voor - volgens de uitbaters - ‘gewone’ en ‘minder gewone’ drankjes, maar ook voor heerlijke plantbased gerechten. Dankzij de gemoedelijke sfeer, de sfeervolle lampjes en de uiterst vriendelijke bediening is het hier gezellig vertoeven. Klein verzoek: vertel het niet té hard verder, want anders hebben wij binnenkort zélf geen tafeltje meer vrij.
Info: www.facebook.com/cafébk6
Bij Bar Bricolage in Gent
‘Jouw groene oase in de Gentse stadswildernis’ staat er te lezen op de Facebookpagina van Bar Bricolage. Een correcte omschrijving, als je 't ons vraagt. Hier is de sfeer immers gemoedelijk, de drankkaart uitgebreid en het eten lekker. Extra leuk: bij Bar Bricolage worden ook regelmatig events georganiseerd. Zo is er op 20 september een closet sale/plantenruil waar wij ongetwijfeld present op zullen tekenen. Zien we je daar?!
Info: www.bar-bricolage.be
Bij Vijverkafee in Diepenbeek
Nog tot en met 20 september vind je in het park van feestlocatie 't Driessent in Diepenbeek het Vijverkafee. Hier zit je in strandstoelen naast de vijver of op het overdekte terras en geniet je ondertussen van een drankje en heerlijke tapas zoals vijvernacho’s, mosseltjes, calamares en kroketjes. Niet slecht!
Info: www.vijverkafee.be
Bij Bar Chapel in Borgerhout
In een oude kapel en de bijhorende kloostertuin in Borgerhout vind je Bar Chapel, een zomerbar met een supergezellig terras. Denk: een knalroze muur, rotan dak, heerlijke kussens om in weg te zakken én een speelhuisje voor de allerkleinsten. Op de kaart? Onder andere huisgemaakte iceteas, originele cocktails en eerlijke wijntjes. Bovendien werkt Bar Chapel samen met verschillende cateraars uit de buurt en hoef je er dus ook niet met een lege maag te vertrekken.
Info: www.barchapel.be
Bij Bistro Ter Bogaerde in Aarschot
Mag het iets meer zijn?! Dan ben je bij Ter Bogaerde in het Vlaams-Brabantse Aarschot aan het juiste adres. Deze bistro is gevestigd in een oude watermolen en heeft een eerder klein, maar bijzonder gezellig terras. De keuken is top - inside tip: de pasta met verse venusschelpen is om duimen en vingers bij af te likken - en de bediening supervriendelijk. Wat wil je nog meer?!
Info: www.terbogaerde.be
