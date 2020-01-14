Thailand bant plastic zakjes en dat lost de bevolking daar creatief op VW

14 januari 2020

12u57

Bron: Dazed 0 Vrije tijd Verkeerskegels, rijstkokers of gewoon een emmer: de ban op plastic zakjes voor eenmalig gebruik heeft er in Thailand voor gezorgd dat de bevolking er creatief omspringt met verpakkingsmateriaal.

Wie in Thailand naar de supermarkt gaat, neemt tegenwoordig naast een portefeuille en z’n huissleutels liefst ook een rijstkoker, verkeerskegel of urne mee. Tenminste: als we Instagram mogen geloven. Daar maken influencers er een trend van om de meest onmogelijke items mee naar de supermarkt te zeulen, om er vervolgens hun boodschapjes in op te bergen. Handig is het in geen geval, al moeten we toegeven dat het leuke beelden oplevert.

