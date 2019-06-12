Scoren op Instagram? Doe de flamingo mv

12 juni 2019

14u54

Bron: Glamour, Cosmopolitan Vrije tijd Wie deze zomer van plan is talloze vakantiekiekjes te nemen om zo een hoop likes binnen te rijven, oefent alvast best op 'de Flamingo'. Een nieuwe pose die momenteel het sociale netwerk verovert en Instagramgebruiksters moeiteloos ellenlange benen bezorgt.

In 2015 nam de ‘fish gape pose’ (pose waarbij je je lippen een beetje van elkaar houdt) Instagram over en niet veel later volgde de ‘T.rex selfie’ (pose waarbij je hand als een klauw op je gezicht leunt) in 2016. Maar inspiratie voor nieuwe poses? Die lijkt oneindig want opnieuw neemt er eentje de Instagramwereld over: de Flamingo.

Wat is het nu juist precies? Influencers en celebs posten massaal foto’s waarop ze op een been staan, het andere been houden ze omhoog geplooid zoals - u raadt het al - een flamingo.

Inspiratie nodig? Hier zijn drie goede voorbeelden: