Russische artieste transformeert vrouwenborsten tot kunst om censuur van Instagram aan te klagen
Maria Davydova of @mary_dav op Instagram vergaarde al meer dan 66.000 volgers met de body en face paint die ze op het platform deelt. En ze schaamt zich niet voor haar lichaam, getuigen haar foto’s. Dat Instagram wél een negatieve houding inneemt tegenover vrouwelijk bloot, begrijpt ze niet en dus startte ze het project ‘Artits’. Daarvoor transformeert ze op de Instagramaccount @redavart haar eigen borsten (of die van modellen) tot eigenwijze kunstwerken.
Lieflijke bloemen of politieke doelwitten
Sinds mei 2020 verandert ze vrouwenborsten met een lik verf of andere creatieve ingrepen in surreële of politieke plaatjes. “Ik zat in een creatieve crisis en wilde meer gaan doen dan make-up en face paint”, vertelt de artieste aan het Britse tijdschrift Dazed. “Vrouwenborsten inspireren me al langer: als kind al vond ik ze waanzinnig mooi. En ik wilde de natuurlijkheid en uniekheid van vrouwen vieren.”
Met haar kunstige creaties gaat ze alle kanten uit. Sommige borsten transformeert ze tot lieflijke bloemen of speelse vinylplaten, van andere maakt ze echte schilderijen, maar even vaak creëert ze choquerende plaatjes die misogynie en andere vrouwelijke issues aanklagen. “Stop slut shaming”, leest een creatie, waarbij de tepels in doelwitten veranderd zijn.
(Lees verder onder de foto’s.)
Daar is het Davydova vooral om te doen: politieke statements maken. “Met mijn kunst wil ik protesteren tegen de ongelijkheid en onrechtvaardigheden die vrouwen ervaren”, vertelt ze aan Dazed. “En natuurlijk wil ik ook de censuurpraktijken van Instagram aanvechten.” Het is een gevecht waarin Davydova al klappen kreeg: verschillende van haar werken werden door het sociale medium verwijderd.
“Dat is telkens heel pijnlijk”, vertelt Davydova. “In elk werk steek ik veel van mijn ziel en tijd. Natuurlijk wil ik een groter publiek bereiken, maar dat is moeilijk wanneer Instagram vrouwelijk naakt onder de radar wil houden. Ik hoop gewoon dat het platform ooit het onderscheid tussen kunst en porno leert te maken.” Ze is ook van plan om borsten in alle maten, kleuren en vormen tentoon te stellen. “Zodat mijn volgers begrijpen dat vrouwelijk naakt, net als vrouwelijke schoonheid, veel variatie kent. En dat dat net mooi is.”
(Lees verder onder de foto’s.)
Belgische pioniers
Haar project doet je misschien denken aan het Belgische project Taboob, dat in 2019 op een gelijkaardige manier de censuur van Instagram aanklaagde. Fotografe Noortje Palmers en grafisch vormgever Jasper Declercq creëerden toen ook surreële plaatjes met vrouwenborsten in alle kleuren en vormen. Zo wilden ze onderzoeken waar voor Instagram de grens tussen naakt en abstract lag. “Zou Instagram een borst nog altijd als een borst beschouwen als de tepel digitaal verwijderd werd? Of zich tussen bubbels verschuilde?”, vroegen ze zich af.
Ze konden op tienduizenden volgers rekenen, maar kregen ook meermaals met censuur te maken. Met de plaatjes creëerden ze uiteindelijk een tentoonstelling en daar boden ze de foto’s te koop aan ten voordele van Think Pink. Waar Instagram zijn grens tussen vrouwelijk schoon en verboden naakt precies legt, daar hebben Noortje en Jasper nog altijd het raden naar. Maar dat Instagram die – arbitraire – grens nog steeds handhaaft, maakt Maria Davydova nu wel duidelijk.
