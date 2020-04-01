Quarantainehumor: Instagrammers bestrijden verveling met parodieën van beroemde kunstwerken LDC

01 april 2020

09u02 0 Vrije tijd Wereldwijd hebben musea de deuren moeten dichtdoen door de coronacrisis, waardoor veel cultuurliefhebbers op hun honger blijven zitten. De oplossing: quarantainekunst. De nieuwste Instagramchallenge speelt daar volledig op in en roept mensen op om bekende kunstwerken na te maken.

De uitdaging werd bedacht door de Nederlandse Anneloes Officier (31). “Vorige week werkte mijn huisgenoot voor het eerst thuis. Ze was er al snel klaar mee en vroeg aan mij of ik iets leuks kon bedenken voor alle thuiswerkers”, vertelde Officier eerder aan onze collega’s van het AD. “Ik pakte een theedoek, placemat en een teentje knoflook en maakte zo ‘Meisje met de parel’ na van Johannes Vermeer. Ik plaatste het op mijn eigen Instagramaccount en kreeg mega veel leuke reacties.”

Door het succes besloot ze om een nieuw account in het leven te roepen, genaamd @tussenkunstenquarantaine. Indrukwekkend, want ondertussen heeft ze al meer dan 90.000 volgers wereldwijd. Zelfs het bekende Rijksmuseum is fan.

En terecht, want het account is een verzameling van hilarische homemade art. Wil je zelf je frustraties omzetten naar creativiteit? Het werkt heel simpel: kies een kunstwerk, en maak een parodie met drie voorwerpen die je thuis vindt. Het resultaat deel je vervolgens op Instagram. Vergeet @tussenkunstenquarantaine niet te taggen! Wij selecteerden alvast onze favorieten: