Pinterest verklapt toptrends voor de komende feestdagen

Valérie Wauters

15 november 2018

14u58

Falalalala, de feestdagen komen steeds dichterbij. Pinterest dook in z'n zoekstatistieken, en gaf alvast de meest gezochte trends mee voor de komende feestdagen. It's time to get festive!

Asymmetrische kransen

De traditionele volle kerstkrans is bij dezen compleet passé. Wel helemaal on trend is deze asymmetrische variant die zowel modern als minimalistisch is.

Naamkaartjes, gemaakt uit een blad

Ben je op zoek naar een originele manier om de plaats van je gasten rond de feestdis te bepalen? Schrijf hun namen dan met een metallic pen op een glanzend blad. Hulst leent zich hier heel goed toe.

DIY kerstballen

Een makkelijke manier om op een goedkope wijze heel erg originele kerstballen in je boom te hangen, is door ze gewoon zelf te versieren. Ga aan de slag met stickers, nagellak, verf of neptattoo’s voor een origineel resultaat dat volledig naar jouw eigen smaak is.

Letterboards

Letterboards vind je de laatste maanden overal terug, en zijn deze eindejaarsperiode ook onmisbaar in je kerstdecoratie. Reserveer ze voor een leuke kerstquote of een grappig gezegde. Je kan ze zelfs gebruiken om het kerstmenu aan je gasten te tonen.

Herbruikbaar inpakmateriaal

Ja, een leuk velletje inpakpapier kan er prachtig uitzien, maar goed voor het milieu is die papierverspilling niet. Verpak dit jaar je cadeautjes in bijvoorbeeld een leuke sjaal of handdoek.