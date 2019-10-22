Outfit-inspiratie: 7 x Halloweenkostuums die je makkelijk zelf kan maken Valérie Wauters

22 oktober 2019

08u50 0 Vrije tijd Volgende week is het alweer Halloween. Ben jij van plan om je op de griezeligste dag van het jaar te verkleden, maar mis je nog wat inspiratie? Dan helpen wij je graag verder met deze 7 originele kostuums die je zelf kan maken.

The Addams Family

Nu de remake van ‘The Addams Family’ in de bioscoop draait, is ‘s werelds meest lugubere familie weer helemaal hot. Joe Jonas en Sophie Turner vermomden zich vorig jaar al als Morticia, Gomez (en ‘Thing’) en we moeten toegeven, dit kostuum is verbazend makkelijk na te bootsen (je hebt er alleen een kostuum, een zwarte jurk en wat witte make-up voor nodig).

Harry Potter en Hermelien

Vormen jij en je hond een onafscheidelijk duo? Laat je dan inspireren door deze duo-outift met jouw hond in de hoofdrol. Nu alleen nog hopen dat hij dat brilletje en die das een volledige avond laat zitten.

Sugar Skulls

Wie een beetje handig is met make-up waagt zich aan de Sugar Skull. Werk af met enkele bloederige handafdrukken op een witte T-Shirt of jurk en je kind is klaar voor een episch Halloweenfeestje.

Bloem & tuinier

Wil je samen met je partner op stap in bij elkaar passende kostuums? Dan is dit misschien wel een ideetje. Hij komt er makkelijk vanaf met een overal, voor haar kostuum haal je de bodem uit een oude bloempot en versier je jezelf met nepbloemen.

De was & de plas

Wie kinderen heeft weet dat ze heel wat vuile was voortbrengen. Meteen ook de ideale inspiratiebron voor een origineel Halloweenkostuum. Schilder een vierkante doos wit, snij er de nodige gaten voor lijf, armen en benen in en plak een alluminium taartvorm op de voorkant. Werk eventueel af met enkele oude kledingstukken.

Elton John

Dit jaar kwam ‘Rocket Man’ in de bioscoop, de film over het leven van Elton John. Deze Instagrammer haalde bij die film de boter voor misschien wel de schattigste Halloweenoutfit ooit.

Crazy Cat Lady

Een klassieker, maar wel eentje die we graag blijven tegenkomen. Verkleed jezelf of je kind dit jaar als crazy cat lady door een badjas vol te plakken met pluchen katjes. Wie een broertje of zusje (of kind, als je als volwassene voor deze outfit kiest) heeft, heeft er meteen een ‘echt’ katje bij.