Opruimgoeroe Marie Kondo krijgt een eigen Netflix-serie
Voortaan kunnen we dus gewoon het aangename aan het nuttige koppelen, want terwijl wij vanuit onze luie (rommelige) zetel netflixen, zal Marie Kondo ons gedurende acht afleveringen onderdompelen in de wonderenwereld van het opruimen. In de Netflix-serie zal Kondo mensen begeleiden in hun strijd tegen rommel zodat ze terug 'de vreugde in hun huis en leven vinden'. Dat nieuws deelde de opruimexpert enkele dagen geleden zelf op sociale media. De show krijgt de naam Organize the World with Marie Kondo, en zal opgenomen worden in Amerika. Wanneer de serie precies van start gaat is nog niet bekend, maar de makers hebben wel al een oproep gedaan naar inwoners van Los Angeles die in dramatisch rommelige huizen wonen. Dat ’s werelds allereerste opruimcelebrity vroeg of laat op onze startpagina zal verschijnen, staat dus vast.
Valentine’s Day surprise! I am very excited to announce that I will be bringing the life-changing magic of tidying to a show on Netflix, where I will be guiding individuals who are at a crossroads to spark joy in their homes and lives ✨⠀ ⠀ I am thrilled for this opportunity to inspire mindful organization and share the KonMari Method of tidying. So far in my path, as I grew older and my passion for tidying deepened, my mission developed from tidying my room, to my clients’ homes, to Japan, and now to the world. Helping individuals undergo life-transformations and sharing the process through this partnership with Netflix is an exciting way to share the magic of tidying with more people. I’ll keep you updated on more details to come! ⠀ ⠀ It was a beautiful coincidence that this announcement fell on Valentines Day – I believe that tidying allows you to rediscover what truly matters to you, whether in your homes, lives, or relationships. Have a wonderful day filled with love and joy ❤️ ⠀ #konmari #konmarimethod #mariekondo #sparkjoy #joy #netflix #organizetheworld #tidy #love 📷: Drew Kelly
