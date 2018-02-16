Opruimgoeroe Marie Kondo krijgt een eigen Netflix-serie Charlotte Dierckx

Bron: Quartzy 0 Vrije tijd In 2015 veroverde Marie Kondo de wereld met haar befaamde opruimtechniek, de KonMari-methode. Haar mantra " hou alleen de dingen bij waar je gelukkig van wordt” werd niet alleen vereeuwigd in haar bestseller 'Opgeruimd!', de Japanse heeft eveneens een sitcom op haar palmares staan. En daar mag ze binnenkort ook nog een Netflix-serie aan toevoegen.

Voortaan kunnen we dus gewoon het aangename aan het nuttige koppelen, want terwijl wij vanuit onze luie (rommelige) zetel netflixen, zal Marie Kondo ons gedurende acht afleveringen onderdompelen in de wonderenwereld van het opruimen. In de Netflix-serie zal Kondo mensen begeleiden in hun strijd tegen rommel zodat ze terug 'de vreugde in hun huis en leven vinden'. Dat nieuws deelde de opruimexpert enkele dagen geleden zelf op sociale media. De show krijgt de naam Organize the World with Marie Kondo, en zal opgenomen worden in Amerika. Wanneer de serie precies van start gaat is nog niet bekend, maar de makers hebben wel al een oproep gedaan naar inwoners van Los Angeles die in dramatisch rommelige huizen wonen. Dat ’s werelds allereerste opruimcelebrity vroeg of laat op onze startpagina zal verschijnen, staat dus vast.