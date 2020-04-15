OPROEP. NINA zoekt hilarische foto's van de ravage die je kinderen thuis aangericht hebben Nele Annemans

15 april 2020

10u42 0 Vrije tijd Tijdens de eerste week van de lockdown zag je huis er misschien nog spic en span uit. Na meer dan vier weken thuiszitten - of zeg maar overleven - met enkele telgen is dat huis bij velen echter een waar slagveld geworden. Op internet delen veel mama’s dan ook foto’s over hoeveel ravage hun kinderen thuis al hebben aangericht sinds de coronamaatregelen.

Ziet jouw woonkamer er momenteel ook ontploft uit? Van schilderijen op het tapijt en een tentenkamp in de living tot het plafond dat besmeerd is met bloem of gesmolten paaseieren: wij zijn op zoek naar de grappigste foto’s van de ravage die jullie kids aangericht hebben sinds de lockdown. Stuur je foto - met of zonder je kleine deugniet erbij - je gegevens en een korte situatieschets naar nele.annemans@dpgmedia.be en wie weet zie je hier binnenkort je kiekje verschijnen.