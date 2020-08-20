Olé macramé: alles over de bohemientrend die je woning een zomerse upgrade geeft Valérie Wauters

20 augustus 2020

13u54 1 Vrije tijd Het einde van de zomervakantie nadert met rasse schreden. Wil je dat zomerse gevoel toch nog net iets langer vasthouden? Haal dan enkele decoratie-items in macramé in huis. Bohemien Ibiza-vibes gegarandeerd!

Macramé is zonder twijfel één van die trends die elk jaar opnieuw de kop op steken. Een blik op zo’n geknoopte wandhanger of mat voert je meteen weer mee naar zonovergoten stranden en relaxte zomerdagen. Nu augustus op z’n einde loopt kan macramé je helpen om dat zomergevoel nog net iets langer vast te houden.

De draad kwijt

Ben je een beetje handig en beschik je over een flinke portie geduld? Dan ga je gewoon zelf aan het knopen. Macramé is immers helemaal niet moeilijk, en bestaat uit een vijftal basisknopen. Niet zo gek veel om onder de knie te krijgen dus, al bestaan er wel eindeloos veel variaties om je project uniek te maken.

Alles begint bij je keuze voor de juiste draad. Macramégaren is stroever dan brei- of haakgaren. Dat komt omdat de strengen van dit garen in elkaar geweven of geknoopt zitten. Je ideale garen kies je op basis van je project: maak je een matje, wandtapijt of plantenhanger? Dan ga je best voor een dikkere draad. Een armband vraagt dan weer om een fijnere structuur.

Omdat elke knoop in detail uitleggen ons te ver zou brengen, selecteerden we de drie knopen die je moét kennen om aan een project te starten.

1. De Larks Head Knot



Dé opzetknoop om aan je macraméproject te beginnen. Maak een lus met je draad en leg deze over de ring of stok waaraan je je project wil ophangen. Haal de lus vervolgens onder de stok of ring door en haal de uiteinden van het touw door de lus.

2. De Square Knot

Voor deze knoop heb je vier strengen draad nodig, waarbij je alleen met de buitenste twee draden werkt. Haal de linkse draad over de 2 middelste draden en onder de rechtse draad door. Met de rechtse draad doe je ongeveer hetzelfde: haal hem onder de twee middelste draden door en haal hem door de lus. Trek aan. Doe hetzelfde nog een keer, maar begin nu langs rechts.

3. De Half Hitch Knot

Eén van de eenvoudigste basisknopen is deze half Hitch knoop. Je hebt hiervoor twee draden nodig, waarbij je de linkse over de rechtse legt in de vorm van een 4. Haal de linke draad vervolgens onder de rechtse door, en trek aan.

Ben je toch niet de handigste thuis? Of heb je het geduld niet om eindeloos te zitten knopen tot je plantenhanger of matje klaar is? Dan kan je natuurlijk ook gewoon naar de winkel om je favoriete items op de kot te tikken. Wij selecteerden enkele must-haves.

1. Plantenhanger, 19,99 euro, H&M Home.

2. Spiegel met macramérand, 22,99 euro, Maisons du Monde.

3. Wandkleed, 29,95 euro, Bol.

4. Poef, 59,99 euro, Maisons du Monde.

5. Hangmat, 31,20 euro, Casa.

6. Regenboog, 19,95 euro, Etsy.

7. Hangstoel, 92 euro, Westwing Now.