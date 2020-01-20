Oh kitschmastree: na de kerstboom is er nu de valentijnsboom VW

10u36 7 Vrije tijd Heb jij je kerstboom stiekem (of niet zo stiekem) nog steeds niet bedankt voor bewezen diensten? Dan hoeft het bij dezen officieel niet meer. Wij hebben immers op social media een nieuwe trend gespot.

Je kerstboom langer dan 6 januari laten staan is bij dezen weer helemaal sociaal aanvaard. Tenminste, als we een hele schare Instagrammers mogen geloven. Zij gaven hun kerstboom een tweede leven, en decoreerden hem volledig in Valentijn-thema. Klinkt misschien een beetje over the top, wanneer je het voor het eerst hoort, maar waarom ook niet? Januari is immers een behoorlijk donkere en grijze maand - het is niet voor niets dat blauwe maandag alweer voor de deur staat - en elk beetje extra vrolijkheid kunnen we dus alleen maar met open armen verwelkomen.

Haal je hartvormige decoratie en roze slingers dus maar boven, en kijk vooral even mee naar al het moois dat Instagram te bieden heeft. De flinke portie kitsch krijg je er gratis bovenop.