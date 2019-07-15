Officieel: dit is het beste strand ter wereld Valérie Wauters

15 juli 2019

09u49

Wil je deze zomer nog op vakantie, en wil je zeker zijn van zon, zee en een prachtig strand? Dan hebben wij de perfecte bestemming voor je gevonden. Inpakken en wegwezen!

Uit een rondvraag van Alpha Travel Insurance naar de beste stranden wereldwijd, blijkt dat het strand van Grace Bay in Truks & Caicos de absolute topper is. Om dit te bepalen werd met verschillende factoren rekening gehouden, zoals het weer, hotels ter plekke, het nachtleven en de activiteiten die je er kan doen. Met een score van 96% gaat Grace Bay andere stranden vooraf, waaronder Pink Sands Beach in de Bahamas en Anse Source D’Argent op de Seychellen.

Wie geïnteresseerd is in de top 10, vindt hem hieronder:

1. Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos: 96/100

2. Pink Sands Beach, Harbor Island, Bahamas: 91/100

3. Anse Source D’Argent, La Digue Island, Seychellen: 88/100

4. Matira Beach, Bora Bora, Frans Polinesië: 87/100

5. Malmok Beach, Noord, Aruba: 87/100

6. Praia do Sancho, Pernambuco, Brazilië: 86/100

7. Varadero Beach, Cuba: 86/100

8. Anse Lazio, Praslin Island, Seychellen: 85/100

9. Seven Mile Beach, Kaaiman Eilanden: 85/100

10. Railay Beach, Thailand: 84/100