Nood aan de zon? Dit zijn de 10 beste reisbestemmingen om in februari naartoe te trekken

07 januari 2020

08u57

Word jij ook niet bepaald vrolijk van het druiligere, koude winterweer in ons Belgenlandje? Je bent zeker niet de enige. De ideale manier om die winterblues te verslaan? Een heerlijk tripje naar een zomerse bestemming boeken. Dit zijn alvast 10 zonnige plekken om volgende maand naar te ontsnappen en te genieten van de heerlijke zon dito cocktail.

1. Tenerife

De vulkanische stranden, de prachtige landschappen en de korte vliegafstand maken van het Canarische eiland Tenerife dé ideale plek om de winterse koude even te ontvluchten. Zeker in het zuiden schijnt de zon er het hele jaar door en in februari geniet je er van een aangename 20 à 22°C.

2. Zuidkust van Sri Lanka

Als je een vakantie wil met veel zon, palmbomen en prachtige stranden, dan is de zuidkust van Sri Lanka een absolute aanrader. De temperaturen liggen er in februari tussen de 23°C en 31°C en je krijgt er 9 uur zon per dag. In januari en februari is de kans op neerslag ook het kleinst.

3. Madeira

Als je op zoek bent naar een alternatief voor de Canarische eilanden is het Portugese eiland Madeira een geweldige bestemming om in februari naartoe te reizen. Zeker voor wandelaars is de gemiddelde temperatuur van 17 à 19°C perfect om in te vertoeven.

4. Barbados

Met een maximumtemperatuur die heel het jaar schommelt tussen de 27 en 32°C is dit exotische Caribische eiland altijd de perfecte plek om te ontsnappen aan ons koud Belgenlandje. Februari is er een van de droogste maanden waardoor je nog meer kan genieten van de vele luxeresorts, de Bajan-cultuur en heerlijke restaurants.

5. Algarve

Op zoek naar een bestemming niet te veraf? Algarve, in het zuiden van Portugal, is een van de mooiste streken om in februari naartoe te trekken. De temperaturen schommelen er dan rond de 17°C waardoor het er heerlijk weer is om lange strandwandelingen te maken én dat zonder last te hebben van de toeristen die er in de zomer massaal naartoe reizen.

6. Phuket

Een echte zonneklopper en cultuurliefhebber? Dan is een winterreis naar het eiland Phuket in het zuidwesten van Thailand een absolute must. Zowel in januari als februari is de kans op regen er het kleinst, al zijn er in februari minder toeristen die de 9 uren zon per dag en een gemiddelde temperatuur van 33°C opzoeken.

7. Kaapstad

Voor een citytrip inclusief zomerse temperaturen ben je in Kaapstad aan het juiste adres. In februari regent het er immers amper en is het gemiddeld 27°C.

8. Orlando

Zin in een tripje naar de Verenigde Staten? Met 23°C is het er het minst warm van het jaar, maar wel praktisch zomer voor ons. Naast het zachte weer vind je er ook enorm veel entertainment waardoor het ongetwijfeld een onvergetelijke reis wordt.

9. Malediven

De adembenemende witte zandstranden en prachtige onderwaterwereld maken van de Malediven een van de mooiste vakantiebestemmingen ter wereld. Met een aangename 31°C en amper regenval is februari ook de ideale maand om er naartoe te reizen.

10. Kaapverdië

Een van de meest geliefde en relatief betaalbare winterzonvakanties boek je naar Kaapverdië. Laat je onderdompelen in de Afrikaanse en Portugese invloeden, een scala aan landschappen, een azuurblauwe zee en geniet er in februari van een gemiddelde temperatuur van 24°C.