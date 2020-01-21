Nachttrein naar Wenen vertrekt opnieuw vanuit ons land: dit zijn de plekken die je in de hoofdstad van Oostenrijk moet bezoeken VW

21 januari 2020

09u55 1 Vrije tijd Sinds deze week heeft België weer een nachttrein, die je twee keer per week vanuit Brussel of Luik richting Wenen voert. Alleen maar goed nieuws, als je weet dat Wenen dit jaar opgenomen werd in Google’s ‘trending destinations in 2020’.

Wenen is misschien wel één van de meest cultureel rijke steden ter wereld. De stad vormt de thuisbasis van enkele van ’s werelds meest verbluffende keizerlijke paleizen, en heeft daarnaast nog heel wat meer moois te bieden. Plan jij binnenkort een citytrip naar de Oostenrijkse hoofdstad? Zet dan zeker deze bezienswaardigheden op jouw agenda.

Schönbrunn

De belangrijkste toeristische trekpleister in Wenen is ongetwijfeld Schönbrunn. Dit paleis uit de jaren 1600 is gebouwd in barokstijl en is kort gezegd immens, met niet minder dan 1441 kamers. Tijdens een rondleiding kan je er ruimtes bezichtigen die volledig zijn ingericht en gedecoreerd in de originele stijl. Schönbrunn was jarenlang de thuisbasis van vele monarchen van het huis Habsburg.

Spaanse rijschool

Hoewel de naam doet vermoeden dat de school in Spanje te vinden is, is niets minder waar. De Spaanse rijschool, één van de oudste scholen voor het ‘opleiden’ van paarden, is gevestigd in de barokke rijzaal van de Hofburg in Wenen. Oorspronkelijk was de rijschool er om de adelijke jeugd te leren paardrijden, maar tegenwoordig is het veeleer een toeristische attractie geworden. Zo kan je er elke ochtend de twee uur durende ochtendtraining gaan bewonderen, waar dressuurpaarden een reeks oefeningen uitvoeren op klassieke muziek.

Slot Belvedère

Dit gigantische paleiscomplex met tuinen, dat is opgedeeld in Boven- en Beneden-Belvedère, diende als zomerverblijf voor Oostenrijkse prinsen in de jaren 1600. De beide paleizen hebben een prachtige architectuur en verbluffende tuinen. Boven-Belvedère heeft een gedetailleerde gevel met groene koepeltorens, Beneden-Belvedère heeft dan weer een eenvoudiger ontwerp. In het Belvedère Museum kan je een verbazingwekkende verzameling kunstwerken bewonderen.

Hofburg

Het Hofburg-paleis is een enorm complex dat hulde brengt aan de macht en invloed van de Habsburgse dynastie. Daarnaast diende het honderden jaren als het belangrijkste winterpaleis voor de heersers van het Oostenrijks-Hongaarse rijk. Tegenwoordig zijn de kantoren van de president van Oostenrijk er gevestigd, en dient het als presidentiële basis.

Stephansdom

Deze kathedraal staat trots op de Stephensplatz en is sinds z’n bouw de belangrijkste kerk van Wenen en bij uitbreiding ook van Oostenrijk. De enorme toren domineert de skyline van Wenen en is de hoogste kerktoren van Oostenrijk. In de kerk zijn er in totaal 18 altaren, verschillende kleinere kapellen en enkele graven en catacomben.

Weense staatsopera

Wie naar Wenen gaat, gaat er voor de opera en de mooie architectuur. De Weense Staatsopera combineert beide. Dit gebouw is centraal gelegen in de Innere Stadt en wordt beschouwd als een van de beste opera’s ter wereld. Naast een opmerkelijke buitenkant heeft de Staatsopera ook een decadente binnenkant, die meer aanvoelt als een paleis dan als een concertgebouw.