Must see dit weekend: meer dan 200 textiel- en sieraadstukken uit de tijd van de Inca’s TVM

15 december 2018

09u31 0 Vrije tijd Momenteel loopt in het Brusselse Museum voor Kunst en Geschiedenis de tentoonstelling ‘Inca Dress Code’ waarin meer dan 200 textiel- en sieraadstukken uit de tijd van de Inca’s tentoongesteld worden. Wij mochten de expo exclusief gebruiken als indrukwekkende locatie voor onze shoot van de ‘10 vrouwen van 2018’ die je vandaag in NINA kunt bewonderen, maar het is zeker de moeite waard om er dit weekend ook eens zelf te passeren.

De Inca’s staan bekend om hun bouwwerken zoals Machu Picchu in Peru, maar om ook hun keramiek, beeldhouwwerken en edelsmeedkunst. Textiel was voor hen in het precolumbiaanse Amerika echter nog waardevoller dan goud, alleen weten we daar veel minder over. De Inca’s gebruikten textiel niet enkel om zich te kleden, maar zagen het ook als een machtssymbool en schonken het als offergave of als diplomatiek geschenk. En dat is precies waar de tentoonstelling ‘Inca Dress Code’ rond draait.

Je leert er hoe ze weefden met lama-, alpaca- of vicuñawol, hoe ze kleuren creëerden die zelfs tot op de dag van vandaag nog niet afgegaan zijn en hoe ze decoratiemotieven creëerden. Dat wordt geïllustreerd aan de hand van meer dan 200 objecten die uit tal van museums en privéverzamelingen wereldwijd komen. Denk aan weefsels en pluimenkunst, maar ook aan juwelen in goud, zilver en schelp. Voor de jongsten is er een kinderparcours en educatieve animatie voorzien zodat ook zij zich niet vervelen.

Praktische informatie

Inca Dress Code – Pracht en praal uit de Andes

23.11.18 – 24.03.19

Museum Kunst & Geschiedenis

Jubelpark 10 1000 – Brussel

kmkg-mrah.be