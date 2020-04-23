Musea proberen elkaar af te troeven met hun meest bizarre pronkstukken
Het begon allemaal met een tweet van het Britse Yorkshire Museum. Het plaatste een foto van een knotje online. Het zou gaan om het - jawel, échte - haar van een vrouw uit het oude Rome. “Musea, verenig jullie! Het is tijd voor de #curatorbattle”, zo stond er te lezen in het bijschrift.
Sindsdien zijn er al heel wat reacties gekomen, waaronder een soort mix van een mummy en een meermin, een been en een eng kinderspeeltje. “Het is een leuke manier voor musea om hun collecties te delen met het publiek, nu onze deuren gesloten zijn. We hopen gewoon dat we niemand een nachtmerrie bezorgen”, reageert Millicent Carroll van het Yorkshire Museum.
Oordeel vooral zelf ...
Our #CreepiestObject has to be this ‘mermaid’... 😱💀🧜♀️ #CURATORBATTLE #TroublingTaxidermy pic.twitter.com/GMSosyuqIX link
@RedHeadedAli how can we ignore such a call to arms? link
This particular item has caused a few nightmares for our followers this week.
Our #CreepiestObject is...this pincushion! Complete with tiny children's heads. You're welcome, Twitter.#CURATORBATTLE pic.twitter.com/0YdmCE5dYD
Bringin’ our A-game for this #CURATORBATTLE! What is it? Just a CURSED CHILDREN’S TOY that we found inside the walls of a 155-year-old mansion. We call it “Wheelie” - and it MOVES ON ITS OWN: Staff put it in one place and find it in another spot later on…. #Creepiestobject pic.twitter.com/FQzMzacr8a link
Thanks for thinking of us @HottyCouture and wow, will we be having nightmares tonight with all these #CreepiestObject|s ! Here is the one we just can't hide from you, one of our many creepy gems – our Plague Mask (1650/1750)! #curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/JrMjqAJSIM link
How about this Japanese ukiyo-e(woodblock prints) from @ukiyoeota Collections? This black creepy monster is biting off woman's HAIR! #CURATORBATTLE #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/nkbdodCKqj link
