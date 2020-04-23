Musea proberen elkaar af te troeven met hun meest bizarre pronkstukken

    • Liesbeth De Corte
Twitter @PEIMusem & @NatSciNMS
Vrije tijd Zelfs tijdens de lockdown trekken musea wereldwijd nog kijklustigen. Via een virtuele tour, maar ook met een vleugje humor. Zo dagen culturele instellingen elkaar uit om hun vreemdste items te tonen, en dat levert aparte plaatjes op. 

Het begon allemaal met een tweet van het Britse Yorkshire Museum. Het plaatste een foto van een knotje online. Het zou gaan om het - jawel, échte - haar van een vrouw uit het oude Rome. “Musea, verenig jullie! Het is tijd voor de #curatorbattle”, zo stond er te lezen in het bijschrift. 

Sindsdien zijn er al heel wat reacties gekomen, waaronder een soort mix van een mummy en een meermin, een been en een eng kinderspeeltje. “Het is een leuke manier voor musea om hun collecties te delen met het publiek, nu onze deuren gesloten zijn. We hopen gewoon dat we niemand een nachtmerrie bezorgen”, reageert Millicent Carroll van het Yorkshire Museum. 

Oordeel vooral zelf ...

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Alle reacties zijn welkom zolang ze voldoen aan de do's en don'ts die je hier kan terugvinden: gedragsregels. Elke dag ontvangen wij duizenden reacties, het kan enkele uren duren voor jouw reactie wordt geplaatst. Wordt jouw reactie afgekeurd dan werd er geoordeeld dat deze onze gedragsregels schendt.

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Video

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

In de buurt

Lees meer Populair in de buurt

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

WOON.

Lees meer WOON.