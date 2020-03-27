Musea delen massaal kunstwerken waar je ‘zen’ van wordt

We could all use a moment of Zen. While the CMA is closed, visit our collection online (https://t.co/72IjDckYQW) and let us know which artworks inspire a #MuseumMomentofZen for you in the replies. We may feature your request in a future post. https://t.co/hS0A0XFVhC 🖼 pic.twitter.com/CnyQdXRmGZ

ClevelandArt(@ ClevelandArt)