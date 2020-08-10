Met je bubbel in een bubbel: in dit Brusselse buitenrestaurant kan je coronaproof dineren Valerie Wauters

12u00 0 Vrije tijd Dat onze restaurantbeleving sinds corona danig aan het veranderen is, moeten we je niet meer vertellen. Insol-eat, een gloednieuw eetadresje dicht bij Brussel, komt met een origineel concept.

Wie op zoek is naar een unieke eetervaring heeft ze bij dezen gevonden. Opgericht door de zusjes Charlotte en Louise is er nu Insol-Eat, een gloednieuw restaurant waar je samen met maximum 7 andere vrienden of familieleden dineert in een transparante opblaasbare bubbel. Om de unieke ervaring compleet te maken kan je ondertussen genieten van het prachtige uitzicht over de omringende velden en het aangrenzende Zoniënwoud.

In het restaurant, dat momenteel bestaat uit slechts 1 tafel, wordt er trouwens niet zelf gekookt. De Brusselse zusjes werken samen met drie lokale cateraars: bij het reserveren kan je kiezen uit menu’s van BRUT Food, La Cerisaie of Les Délices de Margaux. Hou er daarbij wel rekening mee dat je per groep maar één menu kan selecteren.

Wie zich afvraagt of zo’n plastic gevaarte wel comfortabel is kunnen we trouwens meteen geruststellen. Dankzij een vernuftig ventilatie- en isolatiesysteem blijft de bubbel op temperatuur en kan je in alle comfort genieten van je diner.