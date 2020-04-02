Marc Jacobs wil je aan het tekenen zetten LDC

13u43 0 Vrije tijd Nu een groot deel van de aardbol op slot zit, gaan we met z’n allen op zoek naar vermaak tegen verveling. Modeontwerper Marc Jacobs geeft alvast het goede voorbeeld. Neen, hij toont je niet hoe je zelf kledij maakt. Hij moedigt je wel aan om een tekenpotlood vast te pakken.

Je weet niet wat gedaan in deze coronatijden? Probeer het advies van Marc Jacobs op te volgen en je van je creatiefste kant te tonen. Hij helpt je alvast door tekenlessen te geven via Instagram. De designer neemt zelf niet de rol van leerkracht op zich, maar roept de hulp in van vrienden.

Tijdens de eerste les kwam illustratrice Jenny Walton aan bod. Ze woont in New York en is een gevestigde naam in de modewereld. Zo heeft ze al gewerkt voor labels als Miu Miu, Carolina Herrera en Bottega Veneta, om er maar een paar te noemen. Voor alle tekenaars had ze een boeket bloemen voorzien, in een totebag van Marc Jacobs, op een stapel boeken. Ondertussen gaf ze verschillende tips en instructies. De beelden werden live uitgezonden via de Instagrampagina van Marc Jacobs, zodat de regels van ‘social distancing’ netjes gevolgd werden, uiteraard.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

De reacties waren alvast lovend. “Wat een leuke ervaring. Zo’n creatief initiatief hebben we echt nodig in deze vreemde tijden. Heel inspirerend”, klinkt het op Instagram. Nog een andere socialemediagebruiker liet weten dat het echt “super tof” was. Wil je het ook eens proberen? De volgende tekenles wordt komende dinsdag uitgezonden. Wie dan lesgeeft, is nog niet geweten. Hou zeker de Instagrampagina van Marc Jacobs in de gaten.