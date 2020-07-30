Maak kennis met Triller, de app die TikToksterren steeds vaker gebruiken Margo Verhasselt

15u48 1 Vrije tijd TikTok is wereldwijd de populairste app in de App Store: de muziek- en videoapp werd ondertussen al meer dan 2 miljard keer gedownload. Maar de laatste weken waren minder rooskleurig: in India werd de app verbannen en ook in Australië en de Verenigde Staten wankelt zijn toekomst. Waar kunnen de TikTokkers dan terecht? Bij ‘Triller’, zo blijkt.

Triller is net als TikTok een muziek- en videoapplicatie die gebombardeerd werd tot sociaalnetwerkplatform. De app werd gelanceerd in 2015. Op Triller kan je, net zoals op TikTok, korte muziekvideo’s maken door verschillende scènes en liedjes aan elkaar te plakken. Alleen wordt het bewerken voor jou gedaan en moet je dus niet zelf monteren zoals bij TikTok.

De app is al immens populair: zo'n 65 miljoen mensen gebruiken hem nu maandelijks. Ze mogen dan wel bijzonder hard op elkaar lijken, Triller zou TikTok niet als directe concurrent zien. Hun doelpubliek is ouder volgens de Amerikaanse krant The Los Angeles Times. Al zou een verbanning van TikTok daar natuurlijk wel verandering in kunnen brengen.

De apps werden gemaakt met verschillende doelen. Triller focuste op muziek en TikTok was een vervanger voor de app Musical.ly.