Lenteweer dit weekend: de leukste picknickplekken en wandelrouters per provincie

16 februari 2019

10u14 0 Vrije tijd Hoewel het nog maar februari is, lijkt de lente al begonnen. En dat blijft ook nog heel het weekend zo. Het ideale weer dus voor een gezellige picknick in de zon en om daarna een wandeling te maken in het groen. Wij vroegen per provincie enkele tips aan Filip Hubin, accountmanager beleving bij het Agentschap voor Natuur en Bos.

Antwerpen

Het Blaasveldbroek, gelegen in Willebroek, is de ideale plek voor Antwerpenaren om even te ontsnappen aan het gejaagde stadsleven. Het natuurgebied is maar liefst 160 hectare groot en bevat vooral voor kinderen heel wat leuke speelelementen. Zoals bijvoorbeeld het otter- en bevereiland waar je naast picknicken ook met wat geluk een écht bever kunt spotten. Hubin tipt verder ook nog de locatie rond het onthaalcentrum als “schitterende plek om te picknicken”. Er zijn verschillende wandelknooppunten, maar het Vierwielerpad (een wandeling van 4 km) is qua lengte alvast goed voor niet-ervaren wandelaars en het is geschikt voor buggy’s en rolstoelgebruikers.

Meer info en routes: natuurenbos.be/blaasveldbroek.

Vlaams-Brabant

In Vlaams-Brabant leent het Meerdaalwoud en Heverleebos zich dan weer ideaal voor wandelingen en picknicks. Een ideale startplek is volgens Hubin de Speelberg, één van de toegangspoorten tot het natuurdomein. Je kunt er je auto parkeren in de buurt en er zijn ook verschillende picknicktafels. Ook in de buurt ligt het Speelbos Everzwijnbad, een avontuurlijke speeltuin waar kinderen naar hartenlust kunnen ravotten. Het Mindermobielenpad is een verhard wandelpad dat begint en eindigt aan de Speelberg en waar dus ook rolstoelgebruikers en kinderwagens terecht kunnen.

Meer info en routes: natuurenbos.be/meerdaalwoud-en-heverleebos.

Oost-Vlaanderen

De Polders van Kruibeke mag dan wel het grootste overstromingsgebied van Vlaanderen zijn, naast die paar keer per jaar dat het er daadwerkelijk overstroomt, is het een toplocatie voor wandelingen en fietstochten. Er zijn talloze wandellussen waaronder ook verschillende met verharde wandelpaden. Een mooie route (weliswaar niet met een verharde ondergrond) is bijvoorbeeld de Eenhoornwandeling die 5 km lang is. Picknicken doe je op het meubilair dat topdesigner Stefan Schöning speciaal ontwierp voor de Polders.

Meer info en routes: natuurenbos.be/polders-van-kruibeke.

West-Vlaanderen

Over naar West-Vlaanderen waar je – let niet op de onheilspellende naam – op de heuvel van de Rodeberg het Hellegatbos vindt. Kinderen kunnen zich uitleven in de speelzone Speelberg De Kosmos, waar je onder andere een amfitheater vindt waarop kinderen eigen shows kunnen geven. Er zijn 17 verschillende wandelknooppunten en ook talloze plaatsen waar je kunt picknicken. Keuze genoeg dus.

Meer info en routes: natuurenbos.be/rodeberg.

Limburg

Zoals de naam al verklapt, is de Lommelse Sahara een grote zandvlakte die wat wegheeft van een kleine woestijn. Al zijn er ook meren en verschillende bossen. Aan de parking van Soeverein vind je een grote buitenspeeltuin Dol-fijn, aan het speelbos staan dan weer twee (speel)picknickbanken waarop kinderen zowel kunnen spelen als eten. Wel belangrijk om te weten is dat een gedeelte van het gebied moeilijk te bereiken is voor rolstoelgebruikers en mensen met buggy’s door het losse zand.

Meer info en routes: bosland.be.