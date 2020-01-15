Koselig is het nieuwe geluksconcept uit het hoge noorden

VW

15 januari 2020

Ken jij de term Koselig al? Net als Hygge is het een trend die overwaait uit het hoge noorden.

Gezelligheid. Dat is waar het bij gelukstermen als Hygge en Koselig om draait. Die laatste trend vindt z’n oorsprong in Noorwegen. Waar het Deense Hygge zich vooral focust op JOMO (the joy of missing out, nvdr.), ligt het bij Koselig net iets anders. Dat geluksconcept draait er immers om het samen met vrienden gezellig te maken.

Hoewel er geen foute manier bestaat om aan zelfzorg te doen, kijken we graag naar landen als Noorwegen en Denemarken als het op manieren om onszelf in de watten te leggen aankomt. Geen wonder, als je weet dat Noorwegen al jaren in de top 3 van meest gelukkige landen ter wereld staat. Opvallend ook, wetende dat de dagen in Noorwegen tijdens de wintermaanden kort zijn en de temperaturen koud. Laat net op zulke koude en donkere dagen de term Koselig extra goed tot z’n recht komen.

Koselig is Hygge 2.0

Koselig verschilt van Hygge op enkele belangrijke punten. Wie het Koselig wil maken, trekt namelijk het liefst naar buiten in plaats van binnen te blijven. Neem bij voorkeur een dekentje mee, trek warme kleren aan en verzamel enkele vrienden rond een kampvuur. Om het helemaal af te maken voorziet iemand warme dranken, eenvoudige comfortfood en speelt er rustgevende muziek op de achtergrond. Hou het vooral simpel en gezellig, en geniet van een gezellig moment samen, in open lucht.

Klinkt dit allemaal weinig concreet? Omdat een beeld vaak meer zegt dan duizend woorden verzamelden we enkele kiekjes die de term Koselig perfect omschrijven.