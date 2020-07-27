Kleine wasjes, grote wasjes: dit koppel werd een hit op Instagram dankzij hun wasserij Margo Verhasselt

16u14 0 Vrije tijd Dat het jaar 2020 er eentje vol verrassingen was, is een understatement. De meeste waren niet zo prettig, dat klopt. Maar op Instagram is wél een pagina opgedoken die zonder twijfel een glimlach op je gezicht tovert en hij heet ‘Want Show As Young’.

Wanji en Sho-er, een koppel dat een wasserij heeft in Taiwan, verovert het hart van menig Instagrammer. Ze posten kiekjes van zichzelf in outfits die achterbleven in hun zaak. En hoewel er amper 19 foto’s op het account staan, schaarden ze al zo’n 455.000 volgers achter zich.

Van kokerrokken gecombineerd met All Stars tot beige kostuums met geweldige hoedjes. De outfits en de foto’s worden uitgekozen door de kleinzoon van het koppel, Reef. Hij beschrijft zijn grootouders als “een schattig koppel dat al langer dan 60 jaar getrouwd is.”

Reef kwam op het idee nadat hij zag dat het koppel zich steeds vaker begon te vervelen en de deur niet meer uitging. Een stapel oude kleren, een kleinzoon met een creatieve geest, een camera en een internetverbinding: meer was niet nodig voor een Instagramhit en een paar echte #couplegoals.