Jezelf verwennen tijdens lockdown? Deze sterren geven het goede voorbeeld Liesbeth De Corte

23 maart 2020

10u49 4 Vrije tijd Wereldwijd krijgt iedereen dezelfde boodschap te horen: “Blijf in uw kot”. Door die isolatie komt er heel wat tijd vrij, ideaal om jezelf eens in de watten te leggen. Met een beautybehandeling, bijvoorbeeld. Van een gezichtsmasker tot een ontspannend bad: deze sterren tonen alvast hoe het moet.

Elizabeth Banks

Een hele dag in pyjama rondlopen? In coronatijden kan dat. Elizabeth Banks - die je kent van de films Charlie’s Angels en The Hunger Games - ziet er alvast geen graten in. Op de foto kan je zien dat de actrice zichzelf een lekkere cocktail heeft uitgeschonken én ondertussen geniet van een haarmasker.

January Jones

“Nu we allemaal veel tijd hebben, wil ik jullie uitleggen hoe ik een detoxbad neem”, zegt January Jones tegen haar volgers in een Instagramvideo. Wat heb je nodig? Lavendelolie, baking soda, appelazijn en zeezout. De ‘Mad Men’-actrice gebruikt ook nog olie van het merk Young Living Thieves. Naast zichzelf trakteren op een bubbelbad, heeft January Jones ook een gezichtsmasker opgesmeerd.

Dua Lipa

Ook Dua Lipa profiteert van haar extra me-time in de badkamer. Zoals het hoort: met een extravagant schuimend bad.

Harry Styles

Ook Harry Styles houdt wel van een gezichtsmasker. Dat heeft hij alleszins gezegd in een interview met BBC. “Mijn vrienden en ik houden onszelf bezig door te luisteren naar muziek, spelletjes te spelen en gezichtsmaskers te maken. Heerlijk zen.”

Jen Atkin

Jen Atkin is sinds jaar en dag de vaste kapper van de Kardashian-zusjes, Chrissy Teigen en een heleboel andere sterren. Het beautywereldje is haar dus niet vreemd. En zich klaarmaken voor een videomeeting? Dat doet ze dan ook het liefst met een gezichtsmasker.