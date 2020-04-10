Je kan vanavond feesten met Rihanna LDC

10 april 2020

10 april 2020

Niet alleen jij en ik zitten thuis vast door de coronacrisis. Dat geldt evengoed voor grote sterren zoals Rihanna. Ook zij zoekt toevlucht tot sociale media voor wat contact. Hoe? Door een feestje te organiseren via Instagram.

Rihanna komt als geroepen voor iedereen die nog eens goed wil shaken en met de billen wil schuren. De Barbadiaanse organiseert namelijk een heuse party via Instagram, die je kan volgen via het account van haar modemerk Fenty.

Volgens de affiche - die online is gepost - zullen dj’s Kitty Ca$h, Pedro en Stretch Armstrong optreden. Geen zorgen: ze kruipen braafjes thuis achter hun draaitafel. Rapper Octavian is ook van de partij, en tijdens de live uitzending zullen enkele mysterieuze, speciale gasten opduiken. De kans is groot dat RiRi één van hen is, aangezien ze het event mee organiseert.

Benieuwd? Vanaf 24 uur onze tijd kan je alles online volgen.