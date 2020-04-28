Je kan nu ook virtueel rondlopen in het huis van Frida Kahlo Margo Verhasselt

28 april 2020

15u43 1 Vrije tijd Altijd al het Frida Kahlo Museum in Mexico City willen bezoeken? Dan hebben we goed nieuws voor jou. Je kan de rij voorbijsteken en een virtuele tour van 360 graden van het huis en de tuin bekijken.

De villa, ook gekend als Casa Azul (het blauwe huis), is het huis waar Kahlo het grootste deel van haar leven doorbracht. Er hangen dan ook enkele van haar bekendste werken op zoals ‘Long Live Life’, ‘Frida and the Caesarian Operation’ en het portret van haar vader.

In het huis staan originele meubels van de artieste en andere persoonlijke bezittingen zoals Mexicaanse kunst. Daarnaast kan je werken van haar man Diego Rivera bewonderen. De virtuele rondleiding krijgt de naam ‘Appearances Can Be Deceiving’ en toont in totaal 300 bezittingen van Kahlo waaronder haar herkenbare kledij: traditionele Mexicaanse jurken, opvallende bloezen en kleurrijke rokken. Daarnaast tonen ze haar prothetisch been dat in de slaapkamer staat.

Zin om rond te neuzen in haar huis? Hier vind je de tour.