Italië heropent oude wijnvensters zodat je coronaproof kunt drinken Liesbeth De Corte

18 augustus 2020

14u51 2 Vrije tijd Een lekker wijntje op een zonnig terras: ah, dat is pas vakantie. Maar door de pandemie zit zorgeloos genieten er niet meer in. Of wel? In Toscane hebben ze er een creatieve oplossing voor gevonden: in de streek zijn een aantal Buchette del Vino, oftewel doorgeefraampjes voor wijn, opnieuw in gebruik genomen.

De wijnvensters dateren al van de 17de eeuw, toen Midden- en Noord-Italië geplaagd werd door de builenpest of de ‘Italiaanse pest’. Om direct contact en dus mogelijke besmetting te vermijden, openden wijnhandelaars toen kleine vensters om flessen of glazen wijn veilig door te kunnen geven aan mensen op straat.

Deze zogenoemde Buchette del Vino geraakten de voorbije eeuwen in de vergetelheid, maar maken nu een comeback. Verschillende restaurants hebben zo’n klein, mooi raampje geopend om wijn langs te overhandigen. Onder meer Babae, een restaurant en wijnbar in Firenze, serveert elke avond wijn, bubbels en andere drankjes op deze manier. Maar ook andere types horecazaken gebruiken het: Vivoli, een gelatozaak vlakbij de kathedraal en het museum Uffizi in Firenze, geeft ijscrème en koffie door. Iets verder, bij Osteria delle Brancha, kan je via het raampje cocktails en aperitiefdrankjes bestellen.

Online kaart

Om de ramen onder de aandacht te brengen, is enkele jaren geleden de organisatie Associazione Buchette del vino opgericht. De organisatie brengt alle ramen in Toscane in kaart, het resultaat kan je online ook raadplegen. Jammer genoeg is de overgrote meerderheid nog steeds gesloten of zelfs dichtgemetseld, maar wie weet komt daar binnenkort wel verandering in.