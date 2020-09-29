Is het Scandinavische ‘friluftsliv’ de remedie tegen de corona winter? “Ga op microavontuur: kort, simpel, lokaal, en goedkoop”

Vrije tijd De herfst staat voor de deur. En naarmate de winter dichterbij komt, worden we neerslachtig, moe, en prikkelbaar. Tel daar een mogelijke nieuwe lockdown bij op, en je hebt recept voor een serieuze winterdip. De Scandinavische way of life ‘friluftsliv’ komt met de remedie: een onbegrensde liefde voor het buitenleven. En het hoeft niets eens zo ver te zijn. “Ga op microavontuur. Het is kort, simpel, lokaal, en goedkoop. Maar nog steeds opwindend en uitdagend.”

De Scandinavische winters zijn bar koud, en de zon schijnt er soms zelfs maar een paar uur per dag. “Toch horen de mensen daar tot de gelukkigste bevolkingsgroepen ter wereld”, zegt psychologe Jolien Cobbaert. “Daar heeft hun typische levensstijl zeker heel veel mee te maken: Scandinaviërs zoeken vaak de natuur op. Die haast onbegrensde liefde voor het buitenleven wordt in Noorwegen zo mooi ‘friluftsliv’ – je spreekt het uit als frie-loefts-liv – genoemd. Temperaturen onder het vriespunt zijn geen bezwaar.”

De natuur in

En daar knelt nu net bij ons, Belgen, het schoentje, aldus Cobbaert. “Hier, in België, heeft de seizoenswisseling een enorm effect op ons functioneren. De dagen worden korter, het is nat en koud. We zoeken al snel de warmte binnen op, zodat we veel te weinig daglicht, buitenlucht en beweging krijgen. Het gevolg? We worden somber, ongelukkig en prikkelbaar.”

Nu is er zeker niks mis met een avondje gezellig cocoonen, maar je moet toch opletten dat het geen routine wordt Jolien Cobbaert

﻿Hop, naar buiten dus. “De kans op een winterdip zou veel kleiner zijn, als we even actief zouden blijven als in de zomer”, zegt de psychologe. “Denk maar hoe simpel het dan gaat: naast alle verplichte nummertjes zoals werk en huishouden vinden we de tijd om de sleur te doorbreken. We doen een terrasje, nodigen vrienden uit voor een barbecue of trekken het bos in. In de winter komt dat er allemaal minder van, en komen we in een sleur te zitten. Nu is er zeker niks mis met een avondje gezellig cocoonen, maar je moet toch opletten dat het geen routine wordt.”

Microavontuur

﻿Een trektocht bij temperaturen van min tien? Het hoeft gelukkig helemaal niet zo extreem. De Britse avonturier Alastair Humphreys maakte furore met het concept van het microavontuur. Het is kort, simpel, lokaal, en goedkoop. Maar nog steeds opwindend en uitdagend – check maar eens #microadventure op Instagram. Want niets leuker dan ontsnappen, vlak bij huis, met vrienden of familie. Enkele gouden tips.﻿

Ga in het weekend met een thermos warme chocolademelk op een open veld zitten en kijk naar de zonsondergang

﻿ Het bos in﻿

﻿Duffel jezelf en je gezin helemaal in om samen een winterwandeling in het bos te maken. Kies voor een korte of een lange wandeling en geniet van wat de natuur je te bieden heeft. Voel, ruik en hoor de natuur. Keer als herboren naar huis terug. Geen bos in de buurt? Ga dan naar het dichtstbijzijnde park en kijk ernaar alsof je er nog nooit geweest bent.

Nieuw = leuk﻿

Kies voor microavontuur in de buitenlucht en krijg dicht bij huis een instant vakantiegevoel in het midden van de week. Ga het niet altijd ver zoeken, want een microavontuur is echt alles wat voor jou nieuw en spannend is, en hoeft ook helemaal niets te kosten. Vergeet de dagelijkse zorgen voor even en word één met de natuur, en met de activiteit die jij gepland hebt.﻿

﻿Fietsen naar het werk﻿

﻿Laat je door de kou niet tegenhouden om te voet of met de fiets naar het werk te gaan. Trek een warme jas aan, een sjaal en een muts, en wandel of fiets vol goede moed richting je werk. Geniet van de frisse buitenlucht en de beweging.﻿

Genieten van de natuur

﻿In de winter zien we niet vaak de zon ondergaan. Tegen 16u30 begint het al te schemeren, en als het dan eindelijk tijd is om naar huis te gaan, is de hemel gitzwart. Toch kan een zonsondergang ons de adem benemen. Ga in het weekend met een thermos warme chocolademelk op een open veld zitten of in de stad op een plek waar je een mooi uitzicht hebt op de horizon.﻿

Barbecue﻿ aan de vuurkorf

﻿Nodig vrienden uit op een winterse avond, steek de barbecue aan en dek de tafel gezellig. Drink je aperitief buiten rond de vuurkorf, terwijl de barbecue zijn werk doet. Sluit je etentje af met een fleecedekentje over je schouders en een warme glühwein of chocolademelk in je handen. Zei er iemand marshmallows? Gezelliger wordt het niet.﻿

﻿Picknick﻿ onder de winterzon

﻿Bij het woord picknicken denken we al snel aan de lente. Toch kan een winterpicknick zeker zijn charmes hebben. Trek warm aangekleed naar een idyllisch plekje voor een lunch in de openlucht. Denk aan de winterzon die hoog aan de blauwe hemel staat.﻿

Het lot beslist

﻿Sluit je ogen en duid een plaats aan op de kaart. Zoek het avontuur op in België of trek voor een weekendje of midweek naar de zon. In beide gevallen laat je je leiden door het toeval. Ga al wandelend, fietsend of langlaufend op ontdekking. Geniet van de buitenlucht, laad je batterijen op en overwin de winterdip.

﻿﻿Of laat je inspireren door deze #microadventures.