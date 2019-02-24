Is dit de meest bizarre uitdaging tot nu toe? De koalachallenge is de nieuwe trend voor koppels Nele Annemans

24 februari 2019

15u26

Bron: Daily Mail 0 Vrije tijd Op sociale media gutst het van de challenges, met de plank- en icebucketchallenge als bekendste voorbeelden, en daar mag nu nog eentje aan toegevoegd worden. Momenteel verschijnen er immers steeds meer video’s van *tromgeroffel*... de koalachallenge.

Ja, je leest het goed. De koalachallenge, waarvan gedacht wordt dat ie op de mooie stranden van Australië is ontstaan, is hip en trending op sociale media. Wat die precies inhoudt? Je raadt het al: een video maken terwijl je een koala nadoet. En hoewel dat misschien niet zo moeilijk klinkt, is het tegendeel waar. De ene, die de koala imiteert, moet helemaal rond het lichaam van de andere, die de boom speelt, klimmen en dat zonder te vallen of de grond te raken. Valt een van de twee of raakt de klimmer de grond, dan is de challenge verloren.

Honderden mensen waagden zich ondertussen aan de #KoalaChallenge, al zijn het wel vooral fitnessbloggers, modellen, strandgangers en personal trainers die in de pose te zien zijn op YouTube en Instagram. De iets minder sportieve mensen onder ons proberen de trend beter niet uit, of althans niet op een harde ondergrond. “De challenge ziet er misschien leuk en gemakkelijk uit, maar je moet al erg sterke corespieren én een flinke dosis evenwicht hebben om niet te vallen en blessures op te lopen”, vertelt online fitnesscoach Kesavan.