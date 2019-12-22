Inpakstress? Deze 8 ideetjes helpen je op weg MV

22 december 2019

12u33 0 Vrije tijd Heb je net al die kerstcadeaus bij elkaar geshopt, dan staat er thuis nog een vervelend klusje op je te wachten: inpakken. Geen idee hoe je eraan moet beginnen? We’ve got you covered! 8 manieren om je cadeautjes toch feestelijk te verpakken, maar zonder moeite.

1. Het fopcadeau

Deze foute mop uit de jaren 80 blijft het goed doen bij zatte nonkels: verpak je cadeau in een doos van een heel ander item. De klassieker? Een veel te grote doos voor een piepklein cadeautje. Verstop het eigenlijke cadeau onder een hoop verfrommeld krantenpapier. Een stofzuigerdoos voor een cd bijvoorbeeld? Of een usb-stick in een schoendoos?

2. Uit de kruidentuin

Alleen bruin of wit papier en eenvoudig touw of een lintje in huis? Stop er een takje groen onder voor een minimalistisch kerstidee. Tip: een takje rozemarijn kan perfect als kerstversiering dienst doen.

3. Van de feesttafel geplukt

Een culinair cadeau kan je makkelijk inpakken in een feestelijke servet of in een theedoek (tip: gebruik wel die nieuwe, zonder onuitwisbare vetvlekken).

4. Print je eigen papier

Veel websites en creatieve blogs bieden gratis templates aan om thuis je inpakpapier te printen. Dat werkt natuurlijk enkel voor kleinere cadeautjes, tenzij je thuis ook een grote professionele printer hebt staan. Zoek even in Google ‘free printable wrapping paper’ op en je vindt talloze opties.

5. Creatief met wol

Pak je cadeautje in in gelijk welk papier je nog liggen hebt. Tip: als je kranten of magazines neemt, kijk dan even dat je voor de ‘vrolijke’ onderwerpen kiest voor je begint te scheuren. Gebruik een beetje wol om de strikjes te maken.

6. Een muzikaal cadeau

Print de partituren voor je favoriete kerstsong als inpakpapier. Of print lege notenbalken en schrijf je eigen lied als je muzikaal talent bezit (google music paper op afbeeldingen). Jingle all the way!

7. Pimp je papier

Zin om een extravagant pakje af te geven zonder speciaal papier te moeten kopen? Ga dan zelf aan de slag met een stift op egaal papier.

8. Een extra cadeautje

Een simpele verpakking kan zo naar een hoger niveau getild worden dankzij een simpel mini-cadeautje dat je in de touwtjes verstrengelt. Weinig moeite, dubbel plezier!