Inpakken en wegwezen: dit zijn de mooiste roze stranden ter wereld Nele Annemans

10 juli 2019

15u46

Bron: Elle Decor 0 Vrije tijd Waarom naar een hagelwit strand trekken, als je ook met je kont op een roze exemplaar kan neervlijen? Van de Balos Bay in Kreta tot Harbour Island in de Bahama’s: dit zijn de mooiste roze stranden ter wereld.

1. Elafonissos, Kreta, Griekenland

Het strand van Elafonissos is een van de meest populaire stranden van Kreta vanwege het prachtige roze strand, het schilderachtige uitzicht en vele voorzieningen aan het strand, inclusief badkamers en parkeergelegenheid.

2. Pink Beach, Komodo, Indonesië

Het eiland Komodo staat bekend om zijn roze strand, maar er is zo veel meer te ontdekken. Zo is het ook omgeven met roestrode vulkanische heuvels en prachtig weelderige bossen.

3. Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Spanje

Playa de Ses Illetes kan je het best omschrijven als het leukere, minder drukke zusje van Ibiza. Je kan er niet alleen genieten van de lichtroze stranden, maar ook van de luxejachten die er passeren en dinertjes met prachtige uitzichten.

4. Horseshoe Bay Beach, Bermuda

Het bleekroze zand en kristalheldere water maken van Horseshoe Bay aan de zuidkust van het eiland Bermuda een absolute must-see. Zorg er wel voor dat je er op tijd naartoe trekt, want het kan er behoorlijk druk worden.

5. Spiaggia Rosa, Budelli, Italië

Net voor de kust van het Italiaanse eiland Sardinië vind je het schilderachtige eiland Budelli in de La Maddalena-archipel. Het idyllische roze zandstrand heeft een prachtige fuchsiatint dankzij de roze stenen en het gebroken koraal.

6. Balos Bay, Kreta, Griekenland

Zorg dat je camera opgeladen is als je je een weg baant naar de Griekse Balos Bay, een van ‘s werelds mooiste stranden.

7. Harbour Island, Bahama’s

Turquoise water en roze stranden verenigen zich aan de oostelijke kust van Harbour Island, dat op slechts enkele kilometers ligt van het eiland Eleuthera van de Bahama’s.

8. Les Sables Roses, Frans-Polynesië

Reis per boot over de Blue Lagoon naar Les Sables Roses op het eiland Rangiroa om er de idyllisch blauwe wateren en prachtige roze zand te bezichtigen. Vooral avontuurlijke reizigers vertoeven er graag.

9. Roze stranden van Barbuda, Caraïben

Als je op zoek bent naar een iets minder toeristisch roze zandstrand, dan zijn de roze stranden van Barbuda absoluut iets voor jou. Je wordt er niet alleen betoverd door het prachtig roze strand, maar ook door de onderwaterwereld die je al snorkelend kan verkennen.

10. Pfeiffer Beach, Californië

Pfeiffer Beach, dat gelegen is in Big Sur, een gebied aan de Californische kust, is een populaire bestemming onder roadtrippers, wandelaars en camperreizigers omdat er zoveel te zien en te doen is. Op Pfeiffer Beach zelf is het niet alleen genieten van het prachtig roze en paarse zand, maar ook van de adembenemende bergen.