In deze bar waan je je Tommy Shelby uit ‘Peaky Blinders’ InDeBuurt Den Haag Nele Annemans

20 november 2019

17u08

Waan jezelf in de wereld van de populaire Netflix-serie 'Peaky Blinders', met een whisky in de ene en als het mag een sigaret in de andere hand. Sinds zaterdag kan je immers terecht in de pub Shelby Public House in de Papestraat in Den Haag die helemaal in het teken staat van de serie.

Shelby Public House is eigenlijk een Ierse pub, maar heeft door de ‘Peaky Blinders’-stijl een markant Engels randje. De pub heeft twee gedeeltes: in het ene deel kun je cocktails drinken en whisky (en Guiness natuurlijk) en in het andere gedeelte kun je genieten van klassiek Engelse gerechten zoals pork ribbs of fish and chips. Compleet met vinegar en Worcestershire saus. Ook aan de vegetariërs is gedacht, chef Paul Blom maakt bijvoorbeeld een geheel plantaardige tikka masala pie.

Bonus: aan de muur hangt een groots portret van Tommy Shelby, de hoofdrolspeler van de serie.