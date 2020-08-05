Ideaal voor zwoele zomeravonden! Heb jij de 'Wine Glass Challenge' van Cameron Diaz al geprobeerd? Valérie Wauters

Zomeravonden vragen om een heerlijk glas wijn. Dat vindt ook Cameron Diaz, die samen met een vriendin de 'Wine Glass Challenge' lanceerde.

Het is geen wonder dat het net Cameron Diaz was die de challenge in het leven riep. De actrice heeft immers samen met beste vriendin Katherine Power (de CEO van modewebsite Who What Wear, nvdr.) een eigen wijnmerk: Avaline. Om dat merk in de kijker te zetten lanceerde het duo de #avalinewinechallenge, waarbij de één zonder haar handen te gebruiken een glas wijn aan de ander te drinken geeft. Een werkje dat een flinke dosis concentratie en precisie vraagt.

Heel wat Instagrammers en andere influencers volgden hun voorbeeld, waardoor de challenge meteen flink populair werd. Ook bekende zusjes Dakota en Elle Fanning gingen de uitdaging aan, mét succes.