Hoezo, weinig te beleven? 5 toffe dingen om deze zomer te doen in Brugge Nele Annemans

19 juli 2019

12u44 2 Vrije tijd Het is verbazingwekkend rustig in Brugge. De straten en terrassen zijn leeg, de koetsiers zijn werkloos, en de hotelbedden onbeslapen. De reden? Er zou in de zomer weinig te beleven vallen. Wij bewijzen het tegendeel met 5 leuke dingen die je tripje naar de West-Vlaamse hoofdstad wél de moeite waard maken. Dus: wuk ister aso te doewn?

Moods!

Verspreid over 8 avonden neemt Brugge je mee op sleeptouw voor een heuse muziektrip met hun culturele zomerfestival Moods! Van Jamaicaanse ska en jazzy streetfunk uit Canada tot Spaanse flamenco en soul uit de Verenigde Staten: er is voor ieder wat wils, en dat op allemaal verschillende locaties.

Moods! vindt plaats van vrijdag 26 juli tot donderdag 8 augustus op diverse locaties in het centrum van Brugge. Meer info vind je op de website.

Fototentoonstelling Kris Blomme

Misschien doet de naam Kris Blomme of zijn pseudoniem KrieBeL niet meteen een belletje rinkelen, maar net zoals straatartiest Slikanchu fotografeert de creatieve duizendpoot met veel gevoel voor humor kleine figuurtjes van nog geen centimeter groot in grappige of surrealistische situaties. Zeker een bezoekje waard!

De tentoonstelling van Kris Blomme is nog tot 31 augustus 2019 te bezichtigen in het koffiehuis ‘Li o Lait’, Dweersstraat 30, 8000 Brugge.

Q-rius to taste

Wil je Brugge eens op een smaakvolle manier leren kennen? Dan zijn de stadswandelingen van Q-rius to taste zeker iets voor jou. Naargelang je budget stop je in restaurants, cafés, winkeltjes en dat op allerhande manieren: te voet, met de fiets, de boot, segway, koets, paardentram ... Brugge de kunststad, Brugge de muziekstad, Brugge de kantstad, Brugge de stad van de romantiek, Brugge de chocoladestad: deze rondleiding leert je alle kanten van Brugge kennen en prikkelt al je zintuigen.

De ‘Q-rius to taste’-wandelingen hebben een basistarief van € 15. Meer info vind je op de website.

Wecandance

Sinds het prille begin draait Wecandance rond muziek, food en fashion. Dat zal dit jaar niet anders zijn. Ze breiden de 7de editie echter uit met een extra festivaldag op vrijdag én een 6de podium met livemuziek. Maar dat is niet alles: dit jaar staat het stijlvolle festival in het teken van ‘Safari Nomads’. Haal al je camouflagekleuren zoals beige en kaki, dierenprints en avontuurlijke accessoires dus maar uit de kast!

Wecandance vindt plaats van vrijdag 9 tot zondag 11 augustus op het strand van Zeebrugge. Meer info: www.wecandance.be.

Filmophetstrand

Eens een film zien op een unieke locatie? Dan kan je elke donderdag, heel de zomer lang, op het strand van Zeebrugge terecht voor Filmophetstrand. Om 14 uur en 16 uur vinden de kids er hun gading met de leukste kinder- en jeugdfilms, om 20 uur start de avondfilm. Wat je daarvoor neertellen? Helemaal niets!

Meer info: www.filmophetstrand.be.