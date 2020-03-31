Handen wassen was nog nooit zo leuk dankzij kunstenares Sara Shakeel LDC

31 maart 2020

17u01 0 Vrije tijd Het belangrijkste advies van de voorbije weken? Met stip op nummer één: was regelmatig je handen. Verschillende creatievelingen proberen die gouden raad kracht bij te zetten met behulp van kunstwerken. Zo ook Sara Shakeel. Vergeet handzeep of desinfecterende gel, zij maakt er een glitterend festijn van.

Twinkle twinkle little star, how I wonder what you are. Het Engelse slaapliedje moet de inspiratiebron zijn van Sara Shakeel, want glitter en fonkelend sterren zijn dé rode draad in haar artwork. Enkele weken geleden maakte ze enkele kunstwerkjes om mensen aan te moedigen hun handen wat vaker te wassen. Die waren - hoe kan het ook anders - overgoten met blingbling.

Ondertussen heeft ze nog verschillende gelijkaardige foto’s online gezet. Stuk voor stuk zijn ze viraal gegaan, en scoorden de posts meer dan 70.000 en 80.000 likes.



“Ik ben zo blij om te zien dat een simpel kunstwerk zo’n positieve impact kan hebben op mensen, zeker in deze lastige tijden", reageert Shakeel. “Dat is ook écht de reden waarom ik bezig ben met art. Of we nu voordien onze handen wasten of niet, maakt niet uit. Het is wel belangrijk dat we onze hygiënische gewoontes op een positieve manier aanpassen. (...) Blijf positief en gebruik je verstand!”

Het is niet de eerste keer dat de foto’s van Shakeel het wereldwijde web veroveren. Eerder raakte ze al bekend door foto’s van striemen te transformeren in vrolijke plaatjes. Opnieuw - jawel - met glitters. Zo wou ze vrouwen aanmoedigen om striemen en andere imperfecties te omarmen en uit hun negatieve context te halen.



