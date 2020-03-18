Haal de lente in huis: fleur je interieur op met bloemen en takken uit je tuin lvds

18 maart 2020

15u54 2 Vrije tijd We blijven vanaf nu allemaal mooi in ons kot, maar dat wil niet zeggen dat we dat kot niet een beetje gezellig kunnen maken. Haal die vaas uit de kast, pluk wat bloemen uit den hof en breng de lente in huis. Tijd voor wat inspiratie om je stek op te fleuren in quarantainetijden.

Geluk zit in een klein hoekje - of in een vaas -, want wat verse bloemen, planten en takjes op tafel maken thuiswerken toch wat aangenamer. Laat je inspireren door onderstaande voorbeelden en stal je bloemen uit op een originele manier.